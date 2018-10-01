English
 »   »   »  Savyasachi Teaser: Naga Chaitanya And Madhavan's Film Promises To Be A Captivating Thriller

Savyasachi Teaser: Naga Chaitanya And Madhavan's Film Promises To Be A Captivating Thriller

    There's no denying the fact that Naga Chaitanya is one of the most popular young actors in the Telugu film industry today. Fondly called the 'Yuva Samarat', he enjoys a reasonably strong fan following thanks to his good looks, sincere performances, bindass nature and remarkable versatility as an actor. During an eventful career, Chay has starred in quite a few successful films and this has helped him find a firm footing in the industry. Now, here is some terrific news for all you Naga Chaitanya fans out there.

    In an exciting development, the teaser of his next big film Savyasachi has been released and it is quite good. In it, he can be seen in a macho new avatar that he carries off like a boss. His intensity is hard to miss. Judging by the teaser, the Manam actor will be playing the role of a highly skilled person in Savyasachi.

    Savyasachi

    Besides Chay, the film also stars R Madhavan and Bollywood actress Nidhhi Agerwal in the lead. Nidhhi is best known for her role in Munna Michael and Savyasachi is the first Tollywood film of her career.

    Some time ago, Chay had revealed that his character in Savyasachi has a 'slight disability'.

    "My left hand will be non-functional in the film and the story revolves around the consequences I face as a result of it. The situations the lead actor faces are unique, and are inspired from real-life. I am quite excited to begin work," he had added.

    Savyasachi has been directed by Chandoo Mondeti and is likely to hit the screens this year.

    Story first published: Monday, October 1, 2018, 11:46 [IST]
