English
 »   »   »  Shailaja Reddy Alludu 6 Days' Box Office Collections: Chay's Film Collapses Big Time!

Shailaja Reddy Alludu 6 Days' Box Office Collections: Chay's Film Collapses Big Time!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    There's no denying the fact that the young and charismatic Naga Chaitanya is one of the most popular actors in the Telugu film industry today. The 'Yuva Samrat' has won the love of the fans thanks to his good looks, charismatic personality, bindass nature and sincere performances. Over the years, he has starred in a few popular films and this has helped him find a firm footing in the industry. At present, he is in the limelight because of his latest release Shailaja Reddy Alludu.

    The situational comedy hit the screens on September 13, 2018, and managed to collect Rs 6.93 Crore at the AP/TS box office on Day 1 itself. Thereafter, it had a solid first weekend. However, the film collapsed on Monday (September 17, 2018). Here's is the latest and complete report.

    SRA Crashes Big Time!

    As Shailaja Reddy Alludu had taken an awesome start at the box office, many in the industry felt that it would end up entering the Rs 40-Crore club in no time. However, as per a report carried by Greatandhra, the film crashed on Monday, much to the shock of all concerned. The film's collections dropped further on Tuesday (September 18, 2018),

    A Failure In The US

    While Shailaja Reddy Alludu managed to make an impact in the domestic market, it failed to make inroads in the US. As per the latest trade estimates, it is likely to collect around Rs 5 Lakh at the US BO by the time its run comes to an end.

    Is The Negative WOM The Real Problem?

    The general feeling is that Shailaja Reddy Alludu is a rather underwhelming film and does not live up to the expectations. Most critics have stated that the story and screenplay are not too impressive. As such, the WOM is negative. And, many in the industry feel that this is responsible for the film collapsing on Monday.

    The Way Ahead

    According to reports, Shailaja Reddy Alludu still needs to collect nearly 10 Crore in order to break even. As there are no major Tollywood releases this week, the film is likely to have a relatively free run at the box office in Week 2. And, it goes without saying that this might help it become a commercial success.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 19, 2018, 15:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 19, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue