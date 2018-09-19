 »   »   »  Shailaja Reddy Alludu 6 Days' Box Office Collections: Chay's Film Collapses Big Time!

Related Articles

There's no denying the fact that the young and charismatic Naga Chaitanya is one of the most popular actors in the Telugu film industry today. The 'Yuva Samrat' has won the love of the fans thanks to his good looks, charismatic personality, bindass nature and sincere performances. Over the years, he has starred in a few popular films and this has helped him find a firm footing in the industry. At present, he is in the limelight because of his latest release Shailaja Reddy Alludu.
The situational comedy hit the screens on September 13, 2018, and managed to collect Rs 6.93 Crore at the AP/TS box office on Day 1 itself. Thereafter, it had a solid first weekend. However, the film collapsed on Monday (September 17, 2018). Here's is the latest and complete report.
SRA Crashes Big Time!
As Shailaja Reddy Alludu had taken an awesome start at the box office, many in the industry felt that it would end up entering the Rs 40-Crore club in no time. However, as per a report carried by Greatandhra, the film crashed on Monday, much to the shock of all concerned. The film's collections dropped further on Tuesday (September 18, 2018),
A Failure In The US
While Shailaja Reddy Alludu managed to make an impact in the domestic market, it failed to make inroads in the US. As per the latest trade estimates, it is likely to collect around Rs 5 Lakh at the US BO by the time its run comes to an end.
Is The Negative WOM The Real Problem?
The general feeling is that Shailaja Reddy Alludu is a rather underwhelming film and does not live up to the expectations. Most critics have stated that the story and screenplay are not too impressive. As such, the WOM is negative. And, many in the industry feel that this is responsible for the film collapsing on Monday.
The Way Ahead
According to reports, Shailaja Reddy Alludu still needs to collect nearly 10 Crore in order to break even. As there are no major Tollywood releases this week, the film is likely to have a relatively free run at the box office in Week 2. And, it goes without saying that this might help it become a commercial success.