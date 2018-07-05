English
Shambo Shankara & Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi Underperforms At The US Box Office!

Posted By: Mayur Javali
    2 flicks got released last week with quite a bit of expectations as the riders of the respective flicks had carried certain weightage. Shakalaka Shankar’s Shambo Shankara opened at the box-office to negative response both from the critics and the audience while Tharun Bhaskcar’s Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi got a thumbs up from the critics and a decent response from the audience.

    Shambo Shankara

    However, both movies are not having the best of run at the US box-office at their desired level. Shambo Shankara has had a shocking weekend in the states with over just 8 tickets sold. This is a huge shock to the exhibitors and distributors and has shown a clear rejection from the audience.

    The movie grossed $10 on its premiere day, $40 on Day 1 and $29 on Day 2 taking the total tally to $79. This is a massive dismal performance and is already a disaster.

    Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi

    Tharun Bhaskcar has already marked quite a solid impression amongst the minds of the US audience with Pelli Choopulu and that was an added plus to the movie. Though the premieres opened up to a decent level, Day 1 & 2 have not been all that great considering the word of mouth and the distribution cost involved.

    Premieres had raked in $98,488 from 121 locations, Day 1 had grossed $83,931 from 126 locations while Day 2 was the highest amongst the three as it scored $103,062 from 129 locations. The movie has been sold to 2.5Cr and the collection from 3 days stand at a mediocre $285481.

    Trade predict that Ee Nagaraniki Emaaindi may end up at a figure of $400,000 and that would still fall short of the break-even mark in order to reap in profits to the distributors.

    One needs to see if the domestic performances of both movies are in the same league or better than their US counterparts.

    Read more about: ee nagaraniki emaindi
    Story first published: Thursday, July 5, 2018, 17:05 [IST]
