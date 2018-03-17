 »   »   » Shriya Saran & Andrei Koscheev Tie The Knot!

According to the reports, Shriya Saran, the popular actress of South Indian cinema has entered the wedlock. The much loved actress has tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Andrei Koscheev. According to a report by Mid-day, the wedding was held on March 12th, 2018 in a private ceremony held in Mumbai.

Reportedly, the marriage ceremony was attended by the friends and family of Shriya Saran. Andrei Koscheev is an entrepreneur based in Russia and also a tennis player.

Shriya Saran did maker her big debut in the Telugu film industry with the movie Ishtam, which had released in the year 2001. She has done a good number of Telugu movies and also went on to establish her presence in Tamil and Hindi film industries as well.

Shriya Saran was most recently seen in the film Gayatri, which had released a month back. The movie had featured Manchu Babu and Mohan Babu in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, the actress has a cople of movies lined up for releases. The actress will be seen essaying the role of the leading lady in the upcoming Tamil movie Naragasooran. Shriya Saran is also playing the lead role in the upcoming Hindi movie Tadka, starring Nana Patekar in the lead role.