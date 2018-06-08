 »   »   »  Shriya Saran Is All Smiles In These Photos Clicked By A 'Special Photographer'

The lovely Shriya Saran is one of the most established stars in Telugu cinema today. A seasoned performer in her own right, she enjoys a strong fan following, thanks to her good looks and refined personality. Over the years, she has been a part of several big hits and that has gone a long way in establishing her as a bankable name.

Now, there is some exciting news for Shriya's fans. As it so happens, she recently posted some photos on Instagram and set the temperatures soaring. In them, she can be seen in a stunning and elegant avatar which she carries off like a boss. She sure knows how to make fans go weak at the knees.

Interestingly, while sharing the photos, the Sivaji actress wrote that they have been clicked by a 'special photographer'. And, as expected, this created a buzz amongst fans.

In case you did not know, this March, reports of Shriya tying the knot with boyfriend Andrei Koscheev began doing the rounds much to the delight of the fans. While the lady refused to comment on the matter, photos from the ceremony went viral and let the cat out of the bag.

On a related note, Shriya was last seen in Gayatri which featured Mohan Babu in the lead and opened to a decent response at the box office. While talking about the film, she had said that she enjoyed playing an independent woman on the big screen and found it easy to identify to the character.

"I felt it's a character that contributes a lot to the story. Even though it's a small role, I liked the fact that it has a purpose. I play a simple girl from a small village. She's innocent and honest but at the same time has a voice of her own. I could relate a lot to the character because I come from a small-town," she had added.

At present, she has the delayed Naragasooran and Venkatesh's Aata Naade Veta Naade in her kitty.

