English
 »   »   »  Shruti Haasan To Team Up With Nani For Jersey?

Shruti Haasan To Team Up With Nani For Jersey?

Written By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    The lovely Shruti Haasan is one of the most popular stars in the film industry today. She enjoys a strong fan following courtesy her good looks, bold attitude and outspoken nature. Over the years, she has worked with some of the biggest names in South cinema and proved that she is a force to be reckoned with. Now, Shruti is in the limelight for an awesome reason.

    The buzz is that the actress has been offered the female lead opposite Nani in Jersey which is a cricket drama directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri. Shruti has not been seen in a Telugu film in over a year. The action-drama Katamarayudu was her last Telugu film and it bombed at the box office. It goes without saying that her fans are eager to see her in Tollywood again.

    Nani and Shruti

    Interestingly, despite being a talented performer, Nani is not considered an A-lister. As such, working with an established name like Shruti might help him change things and enter the big league.

    On a related note, Shruti currently has the delayed Sabaash Naidu and a Hindi film in her kitty. Over the past year, she has been in the limelight because of her relationship with actor Micheal Corsale. The lady has often been spotted with him and this has created a buzz amongst the fans. However, she has always refrained from talking about the relationship in public. In fact, she had once even lost her cool on being asked a question about her personal life.

    While Shruti is tied up with her professional and personal commitments, Nani is busy hosting Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2. The 'Natural Star' initially received some criticism for his approach to the show. However, the audience seems to have warmed up to him now. He also has a film with Nagarjuna in his kitty.

    So, are you keen to see Shruti in a Telugu film again? Tell us in the space below.

    Read more about: Nani Shruti Haasan
    Story first published: Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 15:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 20, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue