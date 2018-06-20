 »   »   »  Shruti Haasan To Team Up With Nani For Jersey?

The lovely Shruti Haasan is one of the most popular stars in the film industry today. She enjoys a strong fan following courtesy her good looks, bold attitude and outspoken nature. Over the years, she has worked with some of the biggest names in South cinema and proved that she is a force to be reckoned with. Now, Shruti is in the limelight for an awesome reason.

The buzz is that the actress has been offered the female lead opposite Nani in Jersey which is a cricket drama directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri. Shruti has not been seen in a Telugu film in over a year. The action-drama Katamarayudu was her last Telugu film and it bombed at the box office. It goes without saying that her fans are eager to see her in Tollywood again.

Interestingly, despite being a talented performer, Nani is not considered an A-lister. As such, working with an established name like Shruti might help him change things and enter the big league.

On a related note, Shruti currently has the delayed Sabaash Naidu and a Hindi film in her kitty. Over the past year, she has been in the limelight because of her relationship with actor Micheal Corsale. The lady has often been spotted with him and this has created a buzz amongst the fans. However, she has always refrained from talking about the relationship in public. In fact, she had once even lost her cool on being asked a question about her personal life.

While Shruti is tied up with her professional and personal commitments, Nani is busy hosting Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2. The 'Natural Star' initially received some criticism for his approach to the show. However, the audience seems to have warmed up to him now. He also has a film with Nagarjuna in his kitty.

