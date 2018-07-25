 »   »   »  Sri Reddy About The 'Blackmail' Allegations: I Feel Like Committing Suicide

'I Am A Victim'

Reacting to the complaint filed by the activist, Sri Reddy told Manorama that she is a 'victim' of the circumstances and added that the latest controversy might force her to take the extreme step.

She Added

"I am a victim. Except crying I am not able to get justice. People call me prostitute and it's hurting to hear such things. How will my family will ever take it. I feel like committing suicide." - (sic)

'I Am All Alone'

Referring to the Malayalam actress assault case, Sri Reddy said that unlike the survivor she has not received any support from anyone belonging to the film fraternity. She further added that not even her parents are supporting her in her 'battle' against the casting couch.

Her Exact Words

"I am a single lady. All I did was to fight against casting couch. There are many girls out there in a situation similar to mine. When a Malayalam actress was attacked the entire industry was with her. But here I am all alone. I don't even have parents behind me."

Sri Reddy Has Ticked Off A Lot Of People

Not surprisingly, Sri Reddy's claims have ticked off several members of the film industry. Nani had taken legal action against her when she accused him of exploiting her. Similarly, Sundar C too filed a defamation case against her when she accused him of asking her for some 'favours'. Karthi and Vishal too have spoken out against her and called her claims as 'baseless'.

The Road Ahead..

Sri Reddy's outspoken nature has definitely made her the talk of the town and helped her stay in the limelight. However, at the end of the day, she will have to either provide evidence or eat her own words.