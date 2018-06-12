 »   »   »  Sri Reddy Accuses Nani Of Not Letting Her Participate In Big Boss Telugu 2, Natural Star Hits Back

The controversial Sri Reddy recently grabbed plenty of attention when she lashed out at Nani and claimed that he was the reason she could not participate in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2. In a hard-hitting interview given to a leading daily, she also claimed that the 'Natural Star' had promised to help her bag supporting roles but never kept his promise.

"I've known Nani for the last four years. He used to come to my house and promised me that he will get me roles in films as a second lead. Not only has he not kept his promise, he's now even taking away the opportunity which came to me," she added.

Now, Nani has responded to these allegations and said that he will take legal action against the lady. The MCA actor also made it clear that he will not be commenting on the issue again.

"I am NOT going to join the filth by reacting. I am NOT going to give them what they want. Initiated legal action, legal notice has been despatched for filing defamation cases. The fact that someone can randomly pick up names who are soft targets and spread such absolutely baseless nonsense and think that they can actually get away with it, disturbs me! I'm not worried about me, I'm worried for us and the society we live in. And for those very few who still publish all that crap for a few clicks and views... have some shame. You all have families. The irony is that I even to say this. There won't be a comment from me on this ever again," he added. (sic)

Well, this is quite a strong response and is bound to ruffle a few feathers. It will be worth watching if Sri Reddy reacts to Nani's strong comments.

