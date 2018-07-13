English
 Sri Reddy Accuses Raghava Lawrence Of Misbehaving With Her, Claims He Asked Her To 'Tempt'

Sri Reddy Accuses Raghava Lawrence Of Misbehaving With Her, Claims He Asked Her To 'Tempt'

Written By:
    A few months ago, actress Sri Reddy became the talk of the town when she stripped in public and made a few shocking claims about the Telugu film industry. She said that several producers exploit 'local girls' and then show them the door. She also claimed that they prefer casting girls from Mumbai and tend to ignore the local talents. Post her 'protest', Sri Reddy levelled a host of serious charges against the likes of Nani and Koratala Siva and this created a buzz in the industry. Now, the lady has once again made a truly shocking statement.

    A Shocking Claim

    In her latest Facebook post, Sri Reddy accused director-choreographer Raghava Lawrence of misbehaving with her and claimed that he had once asked her to 'tempt' him.

    "I got to know Lawrence master through sm of my frds,that day we met in lobby in golkonda hotel, masabtank..he took me to his room..after I entered into the room I saw a guru raghavendra swami photo nd some rudrakshas nd all..I felt wow..after that he started the conversation that he came from a poor family and he like to help to newcomers nd all,I started to trust him..he said he is giving shelter to the many poor children," (sic) she added

    She Continued...

    "I was impressed..but slowly slowly he showed his true color..he asked me to show my belly,that nd this..strange part is stand nd tempt ur self in the mirror,do some romantic moves,do romance with the mirror..wats wrong wt him).. after dat he did a ride on .. ..he said immediately ur offer is confirm..but end part is very sad..I continued the friendship for some time,but bellamkonda became a villain in," (sic)Sri Reddy added.

    Sri Reddy Has Accused Murugadoss Too...

    Interestingly, her post about Lawrence come a day after she made a similar statement about a director named Murugadoss(presumably AR Murugadoss). In her post about Murugadoss, she had said that he had once met her in a hotel and promised to offer her a role in one of his films.

    There's No Stopping Her...

    Last month, Sri Reddy had accused Nani of taking advantage of her and claimed that he was the reason she could not participate in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2. Following this, the MCA actor took legal action against her. Similarly, actor Vishal lashed out at her and asked her to back such claims with proper evidence. Based on her latest actions, it can safely be said that the baclash to her remarks has not affected her at all.

    Read more about: sri reddy raghava lawrence
    Story first published: Friday, July 13, 2018, 19:04 [IST]
