English
 »   »   »  Sri Reddy Attacks Keerthy Suresh For This Shocking Reason

Sri Reddy Attacks Keerthy Suresh For This Shocking Reason

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Actress Sri Reddy is no stranger to controversy. Some time ago, she had stripped in public and claimed that quite a few top producers exploit local girls and then show them the door. During her 'protest'. She had also said that they prefer casting girls from Mumbai in their films and often ignore the local talent. Following this, she had levelled a few scandalous allegations against a host of other big names. As expected, her actions did not go down well with actor Vishal. The TFPC President lashed out at her and asked her to provide a proper evidence to back the claims.

    During a recent promotional event, the Irumbu Thirai actor once again took a shot at Sri Reddy and said that she has been staying away from controversies of late, as she has started getting offers.

    Keerthy And Sri Reddy

    " Sri Reddy is finally receiving offers. Right now, She is staying away from controversies...it's a welcome sign. Those who work with her need to have cameras around them for safety purpose. If that happens, Even the safety of Sri Reddy can be guaranteed," he added.

    As soon as Vishal said this, actress Keerthy Suresh started laughing. Not surprisingly, this did not go down well with Sri Reddy and she lashed out at her.

    "Keerthy Suresh laughed so awkwardly. Don't worry Madam..You will not be always in a best position. One fine day, You will understand struggler's pain. I never forget your smile..mind it. You are flying in the clouds now," she said.

    Sri Reddy's remarks suggest that she is pretty unhappy with Keerthy's actions and it'll be worth watching whether she attacks the Mahanati actress again or not.

    Read: Sri Reddy Strikes Again; Posts Message About Raghava Lawrence Being Seen With 'More Than 10 Girls'

    Read more about: sri reddy keerthy suresh
    Story first published: Friday, September 28, 2018, 10:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 28, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue