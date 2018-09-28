 »   »   »  Sri Reddy Attacks Keerthy Suresh For This Shocking Reason

Actress Sri Reddy is no stranger to controversy. Some time ago, she had stripped in public and claimed that quite a few top producers exploit local girls and then show them the door. During her 'protest'. She had also said that they prefer casting girls from Mumbai in their films and often ignore the local talent. Following this, she had levelled a few scandalous allegations against a host of other big names. As expected, her actions did not go down well with actor Vishal. The TFPC President lashed out at her and asked her to provide a proper evidence to back the claims.

During a recent promotional event, the Irumbu Thirai actor once again took a shot at Sri Reddy and said that she has been staying away from controversies of late, as she has started getting offers.

" Sri Reddy is finally receiving offers. Right now, She is staying away from controversies...it's a welcome sign. Those who work with her need to have cameras around them for safety purpose. If that happens, Even the safety of Sri Reddy can be guaranteed," he added.

As soon as Vishal said this, actress Keerthy Suresh started laughing. Not surprisingly, this did not go down well with Sri Reddy and she lashed out at her.

"Keerthy Suresh laughed so awkwardly. Don't worry Madam..You will not be always in a best position. One fine day, You will understand struggler's pain. I never forget your smile..mind it. You are flying in the clouds now," she said.

Sri Reddy's remarks suggest that she is pretty unhappy with Keerthy's actions and it'll be worth watching whether she attacks the Mahanati actress again or not.

