English
 »   »   »  Sri Reddy Attacks Nani's Wife And Tells Her To 'Stop Commenting' On The Controversy

Sri Reddy Attacks Nani's Wife And Tells Her To 'Stop Commenting' On The Controversy

Written By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    A few days ago, actress Sri Reddy accused Nani of exploiting her and claimed that he was the reason she could not participate in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2. She also said that the 'Natural Star' had once promised to help her but ultimately did not keep his promise. As expected, these remarks created a buzz in the industry and left Nani's fans in a state of shock.

    After initially trying to ignore the situation, the MCA star finally decided to take legal action against her. Nani's wife too reacted to Sri Reddy's claims and called them 'baseless'. Now, in a shocking development, Sri Reddy has responded to his wife's comments.

    Sri Reddy

    In a strongly-worded Facebook post, Sri Reddy asked Nani's wife to stop commenting on the matter and called Nani an 'attention-seeker'. She also said that the actor would ultimately be punished for his actions.

    "Hi Misses ..I just found ur post..u r not there in my bed room when ur hus fuc.. d me..so stop commenting..ur hus is an attention seeker not me..what ever I hv name that's enough..if my husband is very wealthy nd if he has name n fame and If he did wrong,still i wl not take his side..might be I wl not leave him,but compulsory i wl not blame opposite girl..ha ha..i am not a money minded like any other money minded house wives. .i wl try to find how it got happened..just maintain your silence till the end..My side truth is there..karma is there,your husband has to take the punishment..(sic)," she added.

    Well, this is a shocking post and is bound to create a buzz in the industry. It seems that Sri Reddy is not done with Nani and the issue is far from over. It will be worth watching what happens next.

    On a related note, Nani is currently busy with Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2. He also has a film with 'King' Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna in his kitty.

    Read more about: Nani sri reddy
    Story first published: Monday, June 18, 2018, 15:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 18, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue