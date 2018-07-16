 »   »   »  Sri Reddy Attacks Sundar C; Also Claims Vishal Threatened Her For Speaking Against Casting Couch

Sri Reddy Attacks Sundar C

In her latest Facebook post, Sri Reddy stated that she had met Sundar C while he was shooting for Aranmanai in Hyderabad. She went on to add that through a common friend, the film-maker had indicated he wanted some 'favours' from her.

She Added...

"Aranmanai shoot happend in Hyderabad,while that shooting time one person called Ganesh he is an executive producer of that film..some how he got my number through some one,he called me,I went to the shooting spot he introduced me to sundar c..I met my f.b Frd senthil kumar(camera man) also..that day he convinced me that definitely 200 percent you wl be in his next movie as a one of the lead .. next day he called me to the novotel,for keeping in his next movie he and sundar c wanted to compromise (sexually)..after that perumal knows what happend.. Ganesh is a fraud he didn't help,"(sic) she posted on Facebook.

Sri Reddy Has Previously Attacked Others As Well

Interestingly, her post on Sundar C comes days after she accused Ragava Lawrence and AR Murugadoss of 'misbehaving' with her. She had also claimed that they had promised to cast her in their films.

'Vishal Is Threatening Me'

In a separate post, Sri Reddy claimed that Tamil actor Vishal threatened her after she spoke about casting couch. And, as expected, this created a buzz amongst the fans. As it so happened, some time ago, the Irumbu Thirai star had lashed out at Sri Reddy and asked her to back her claims with proper evidence.

Will Sri Reddy Ever Stop?

Last month, Sri Reddy had accused Nani of exploiting her and claimed that he is the reason she could not be a part of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2. Following this, the 'Natural Star' had taken legal action against her. However, this hasn't affected her at all. That said and done, she would ultimately have to either stop making such rants or provide concrete evidence.