 »   »   »  Sri Reddy Claims That A Tamil Star 'Used Her Like A Toilet'; Is She Attacking Vishal?

Earlier this year, actress Sri Reddy became the talk of the town for all the wrong reasons when she stripped in public and claimed that several top Tollywood producers exploit local girls and then show them the door. Thereafter, she accused the likes of Koratala Siva, Nani and Sekhar Kammula of taking advance of her. After ripping apart the Telugu industry, Sri Reddy turned her attention towards Kollywood and claimed that director Murugadoss had exploited her.

Now, Sri Reddy is back in the news again. As it so happens, she recently took to the social media and claimed that a big Tamil star had once 'used her like a toilet'. She also claimed that the person in question has strong links in the Telugu industry.

"Used me like a public toilet..that wounds are not at all healing..mentally disturbed alot..I know my participation is there..but my dead body participated for my movie offers..i seriously didnt do with my heart trust me..those are all very very scary moments in my life..open talk effected my life very badly, how to come up now??now one Tamil hero is trying to spoil my professional life..who is closed to telugu movie people, he is a big womanizer..I am not deserved to be on this earth or what?? (sic)" added Sri Reddy.

While she did not reveal the name of the star, many fans feel that she was trying to attack Vishal with her post. One is likely to get more clarity on this issue in the days to come.

In case you did not know, Vishal is one of the biggest critics of Sri Reddy. Some time ago, he had asked her to back her claims with evidence instead of levelling allegations against one and all.

Most Read: Allu Arjun's Comments About The Safety Of Women In Tollywood Might Not Go Down Well Sri Reddy