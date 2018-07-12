 »   »   »  Sri Reddy Claims That AR Murugadoss Once Met Her In A Hotel?

Related Articles
- After Sri Reddy, Tollywood Actress Aamani Reveals That She Has Faced Casting Couch
- Before Honey Rose, These South Actresses Spoke About Casting Couch
- Sri Reddy Attacks Nani's Wife And Tells Her To 'Stop Commenting' On The Controversy
- Before Nani, These Tollywood Personalities Were Humiliated By Sri Reddy
- Vishal Comes To Nani's Rescue And Tells Sri Reddy To Provide Evidence
- Sri Reddy Accuses Nani Of Not Letting Her Participate In Big Boss Telugu 2, Natural Star Hits Back
- Sophie Choudry & Sri Reddy SLAM Saroj Khan For Her Cheap & Disgusting Casting Couch Statements!
- Pawan Kalyan All Set To Go For A legal Battle?
- Pawan Kalyan Lambasts The Media In The Ongoing Sri Reddy Controversy!
- Sri Reddy Controversy: Ram Gopal Varma Comes Up With A Shocking Revelation!
- Sri Reddy's Press Meet: Actress Sandhya Naidu Comes Up With Shocking Revelations!
- Sri Reddy - The Recent Sensation For Various Reasons (Part 2)
There is no denying that actress Sri Reddy is one of the most controversial names in Tollywood today. A few months ago, she became the talk of the town when she stripped in public and claimed that several top producers take advantage of 'local girls'. She also stated that most producers prefer casting ladies from Mumbai in their films and tend to ignore girls from the Telugu states. Thereafter, she levelled a host of serious allegations against several popular names from Tollywood. And, as expected, her actions ruffled a few feathers. Now, Sri Reddy is in the limelight once again.
Sri Reddy Targets Film-maker AR Murugadoss?
In a shocking development, Sri Reddy recently claimed that a Tamil film-maker named Murugadoss had once met her in a hotel and promised to offer her a role in one of his films. She also claimed that the director had failed to keep his promise.
"Hi Tamil director murugadas ji..h r U??U remember green park hotel??we met through veligonda Srinivas..U promised me a role.But we had lot of ..., till now u didn't offer me anything..U r also a great person sir,"(sic) she said.
The buzz is that she was talking about none other than AR Murugadoss in her post.
Murugadoss Is Not The First Director To Be Targeted By Her
Interestingly, Murugadoss is not the first director to feel Sri Reddy's wrath. Some time ago, she made a few shocking comments about Koratala Siva and claimed he once had an 'intimate chat' with her. Sri Reddy has also accused Shekar Kammula of trying to take advantage of her.
Sri Reddy's Actions Have Been Criticised By The Film Fraternity
Not surprisingly, several stars from the film fraternity have criticised Sri Reddy's actions. Last month, actor Vishal had lashed out at the actress and asked her to provide concrete evidence to back her claims.
"Sri Reddy should come forward with evidence of her accusations rather than just taking names. It seems like she's picking her targets randomly. For all we know, I might be the next one to be named by her," he had added.
Will Sri Reddy Pay A Price For Her Actions?
Last month, Sri Reddy had accused Nani of exploiting her and claimed that he was the reason she could not participate in Bigg Boss Telugu. Following this, the 'Natural Star' had taken a legal action against her. Similarly, Kona Venkat too has taken legal action against her. As such, many fans feel that she will ultimately have to either provide evidence or stop making these allegations...