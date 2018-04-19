 »   »   » Sri Reddy Controversy: Ram Gopal Varma Comes Up With A Shocking Revelation!

Pawan Kalyan’s Response

Being prompt with his response, the dynamic star addressed the media and confirmed his support to Sri Reddy. He insisted Sri Reddy to file a police complaint and conform to the legal process and adopt a different path of protest as against the way she had followed.

Sri Reddy’s Blatant Attack On Powerstar

Irked by Kalyan's response, Sri Reddy was clearly agonized and lashed out at the flamboyant actor. Sri Reddy addressed the actor in singular and abused him with the M-word, which is at its lowest level. She remarked that a man who is thrice married, who doesn't know the value of women, has popped up with lame suggestions. She even slapped herself for calling him ‘Anna' (Elder Brother) and said that no girl should address by that way as he doesn't deserve such a title.

Fierce Response To Sri Reddy

Minutes after Sri Reddy's hard response, fans and family of Powerstar Pawan Kalyan came back all guns blazing on the controversial actress. Clearly, her views and the way they were expressed did not go well with the extended clan and they voiced out their opinion in their respective tones.

Junior actors and Kalyan fans within the industry released a YouTube video condemning Sri Reddy's act. They were visibly upset by her deeds and advised her to be well within the limits.

Powerstar boasts of maximum number of die-hard fans in the industry and these kind of situations, stand as a testimonial for such statements. Fans lambasted Sri Reddy in social media and threatened her of dire consequences while a few went an extra mile by lodging police complaint against the actress.

Ram Gopal Varma's Shocking Revelation

Surprisingly from nowhere, controversial director, Ram Gopal Varma, came out to media and confessed that he was the one who instigated Sri Reddy to play the abuse card.

Varma claimed to have called Reddy and offered her a huge sum to withdraw her protest in order to test the authenticity of her protest. Reddy rejected the offer and reverted back to Varma that her protest was for a certain right and she would continue to do the same.

Impressed by her stance, Varma suggested Reddy to target Kalyan and use the M-word as, abuses on any powerful industry person would hog the limelight.

Sri Reddy And Varma's Tender Apology

In two separate instances, both Sri Reddy and Ram Gopal Varma tendered apologies to Pawan Kalyan, his family and fans.