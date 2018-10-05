 »   »   »  Sri Reddy Rips Apart Aamir Khan And Big B For Refusing To Comment On The Tanushree Dutta Row

A few months ago, the feisty Sri Reddy became the talk of the town for all the wrong reasons when she stripped in public and made some shocking claims about the Telugu film industry. During her 'protest', she claimed that several Tollywood producers exploit 'local girls' and then show them the door. Thereafter, the actress attacked Kollywood stars such as Raghava Lawrence and AR Murugadoss and this ruffled a few feathers. Now, she is in the limelight for a shocking reason.

As it so happens, Sri Reddy just commented on the controversy involving Tanushree Dutta and veteran actor Nana Patekar. In her hard-hitting post, she lashed out at Bollywood stars Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan for refusing to comment on the sensitive issue. She also made it clear that she was deeply disappointed by their behaviour, as she had high hopes from them.

"Seriously didnt expect that kind of awkward answer from ameer Khan ji..amitabh bachan ji cant you see ur grand daughter in any one it seems..shame on amitabh bachan..if you cant respect women ,you are not eligible to do any kind of promotions to any Indian products..stop real life acting ameerkhan ji,literally shocked wt ur strange behavior #tanushree's matter," (sic) she added.

These are some strong words and they might ruffle a few feathers.

In case you did not know, nearly 10 years ago, Tanushree Dutta had accused Nana Patekar of behaving inappropriately with her on the sets of a Hindi film. Recently, she brought up the issue once again and this ruffled a few feathers. When Big B and Aamir were asked to comment on the matter, they evaded the question.

Bollywood's 'Shahenshah' even said that he would not comment on the matter as 'neither is he Tanushree nor is he Nana'. Big B's comments were criticised by a certain section of the media. Moreover, a few people pointed out that he should have spoken on the matter, as he has done a film like Pink which dealt with women's safety.