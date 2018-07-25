 »   »   »  Sri Reddy Row: Popular Producer Supports The Actress; Expresses A Desire To Cast Her In Her Shows

Related Articles
A few months ago, actress Sri Reddy ruffled a few feathers when she stripped in public and made some shocking claims about the Telugu film industry. During her 'protest', she claimed that most producers take advantage of 'local girls' and ultimately show them the door. She also said that most producers prefer casting girls from Mumbai in their films and ignore the local talent. Thereafter, she levelled a host of shocking allegations against the likes of Nani and Kona Venkat, and ruffled a few feathers.
At present, she is in the limelight because of the 'Tamil Leaks'. And, needless to say, her actions have been criticised by many in the industry. However, now, she has received some support from producer Kutty Padmini.
Kutty Padmini Offers Sri Reddy A Role
Kutty Padmini, who is a prominent name in the TV industry, said that she would be more than happy to cast Sri Reddy in her shows and indicated that she had no issues with her shocking claims about the Tamil film industry.
She Supports Sri Reddy's 'Fight' Against The Casting Couch
Kutty Padmini went on to add that the murky practice of casting couch has been around since the 80s. In doing so, she effectively backed Sri Reddy's claims and added some credibility to them. She also made it clear that she was willing to help Sri Reddy, as the actress is a 'woman in distress'
Not Everyone's Happy With Sri Reddy
While Sri Reddy has managed to win Kutty Padmini's support, the fact remains that she has ticked off several people with her actions. Some time ago, Vishal had lashed out at her and asked her to provide evidence to back her claims. Similarly, recently, Sundar C filed a case against her, shortly after she claimed that he had once asked her for 'favours'.
To Concludeâ€¦
Sri Reddy's claims have made her the talk of the town and established her as the resident queen of controversy. While this might result in some short-term gains, the fact is that she'll ultimately be forced to provide concrete evidence to support her claims. Enough said!