 »   »   » Sri Reddy's Press Meet: Actress Sandhya Naidu Comes Up With Shocking Revelations!

Actress Sri Reddy, who had protested against the casting couch in the Telugu film industry did recently organise a press meet in Hyderabad, which was also attended by some of the other actresses and junior artists of the Telugu film industry.

Sri Reddy's protest has sparked a new fire and in the press meet that was held on Sunday (April 15, 2018), other actresses too, opened up about the ill experiences from the film industry in the name of casting couch.

Actress Sandhya Naidu, who is known for her character roles in Telugu movies came up with some shocking revelations during the press meet. The actress opened up that some of the people in the industry would address her as 'Amma' in the morning and at night, would ask her to sleep with them. She also added that once a person did ask her whether she was wearing a transparent cloth or not.

A report in the New Indian Express had quoted Sandhya Naidu's statement during the press meet as "Most of the characters I get are that of a mother or an aunty. They call me 'amma' at the shooting spot in the morning and ask me to come and sleep with them at night. The deal is always, what's in it for me if I help you get a role, she added. Once they are back home and since WhatsApp has become popular, they are forced to chat with them.One of them asked me what I was wearing and if it is transparent,"

Well, the news and latest revelations regarding the casting couch in the Telugu film industry has definitely shocked the audiences. A few days ago, Sri Reddy had stirred a protest against the casting couch and sexual harassment against women in the Telugu film industry by going semi nude in front of the office of MAA (Movie Artists Association). Upon this event, MAA had banned the actress from the association but later was revoked by the organisation.