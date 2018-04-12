 »   »   » Sri Reddy - The Recent Sensation For Various Reasons!

Sri Reddy Mallidi is the recent popular name which is doing rounds in the compound of Tollywood. Not many would have heard of her name till a week ago as there is no substantial cinema credit against her profile.

However, the young and controversial budding actress hit headlines for her bizarre protest in front of Movie Artists Association office last Saturday.

Protest in front of MAA Office

Sri Reddy stripped and protested against the casting couch culture which is said to be evidently existing in Tollywood. She was half nude during her protest and attracted quite a lot of media attention. Though she did not name anyone in specific during her protest, Sri claimed that a top producer’s son sought sexual favours from the aspiring actress assuring of a decent career in the industry.

In a recent interview to News 18, Sri Reddy claimed that Abhiram Daggubatti, son of popular producer Suresh Babu and younger brother of Rana Daggubatti, sought physical intimacy from her and had even got what he wanted in the studio. She later on released a couple of pictures which had both Sri and Abhiram in intimate positions.

She further added that she hadn’t revealed the involved person’s identity till then and that she was compelled by herself to do so. She questioned Abhiram’s credibility to take advantage of a woman’s weakness and demanded Dalit and Women associations to fight and render justice to her.

Sri Reddy did not just stop there, she also shared that many producers and directors from the industry had put forth such offers assuring her of better opportunities in movies. Despite submitting herself and budging down for horrendous requests, there were no real acting prospects or chances which came in her way, asserts Sri.

Sri Reddy Expelled out of MAA

After her protest, MAA decided to cancel her membership and expel her out of the entity for her unpardonable actions. MAA members called for a press meet and announced their unanimous decision. Actor Meka Srikanth remarked “She has appeared on several TV channels and commented a lot on Twitter and Facebook. Her act has come as a rude shock to many younger-generation stars in the film industry and created a fear among them.”

Bollywood Queen Kanagana Ranaut’s Piece of Advice to Sri

Responding to Sri Reddy’s issue, B-town Queen, Kangana Ranaut reacted that the casting couch issue was not pertaining to Tollywood, but also part of the Bollywood industry and that she herself was a victim of the said issue. She was quick enough to add that Sri Reddy’s approach towards the issue and her means of protest was not in the best of taste and stripping was never the right way to express her condemnation. Kangana stated that there are many possible ways to fight these kind of issues and stepping into this particular path would hurt sensitive people in the film industry.

The Queen actress also urged the women in the industry to come out and vouch their support to Sri Reddy against casting couch.