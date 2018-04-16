 »   »   » Sri Reddy - The Recent Sensation For Various Reasons (Part 2)

Just a day ago we brought you certain highlights of social media star, Sri Reddy. Here is yet another development connected with the controversial actress.
The young actress is on a blaming spree and is indeed spewing hatred on the industry for the casting couch culture which has been in practice in Tollywood circles for quite some time.
Sri Reddy’s Call To The State Leaders
"We are democracy. We have elected public representatives. When an issue arise, Leaders need to come forward to resolve it. Telangana Government has done so much for women...SHE Teams, Kalyana Lakshmi, Telugu Maha Sabhalu, and Telugu Compulsory. Silence of KTR and Kavitha has pained me a lot". - Asserts Sri.
However, she was quick in posting an amicable Facebook update favouring her state's ruling party, "Tdp should give more fight nd shd be more strong..I support for special status ..ANd i love telangana nd my trs ofcourse.."- Sic
Sri Reddy's Takes A Jibe At Powerstar?
'Pawan Anna...It's because of the Industry you became famous and earned so many fans. It's not right if you ignore the issues in the Industry just because of shifting focus to politics. I don't think Casting Couch hasn't come to your notice so far. This isn't a matter related to Mahesh Kathi... It's about the life a Girl. You should give a call saying even the bigwigs who do injustice to anyone should face consequences,'- She Appealed
Sri Reddy Blasts Media
Sri Reddy slammed certain News Channels for reporting that physical intimacy and such relationships were consensual and it was not enforced on her by anyone. She urged Media to be considerate and not to ruin her life by creating deeper havoc with such bad propaganda.
RGV Takes Sri Reddy's Side?
It would always be interesting to see one controversial celebrity taking side and vouching for the other. Similar was the sight when Ram Gopal Varma took to his twitter and kind of took Sri Reddy's side. He just did not speak about Sri Reddy, but also mocked Powerstar Pawan Kalyan, which he usually does quite often.
Legendary Writer in the Soup
After a shocking leak of intimate pictures involving Sri Reddy and Producer Suresh Babu's son, Abhiram Daggubatti, the recent to join the list of troubled celebrities is popular writer, Kona Venkat. Sri Reddy has shared a WhatsApp conversation between Venkat and herself where the former is seen addressing her affectionately. It is to be investigated and seen whether such a conversation really happened between them or is it just a falsely created chat.
Shocked and disturbed with the proceedings, Kona Venkat expressed his disappointment and agony via his twitter account.
"I’m shocked with some allegations made by one actress against some film personalities including me.. I demand the government to conduct through police investigation in these allegations and punish whoever are guilty.. Truth must prevail. legal action follows!!”- Sic
"It’s really pity that film industry and film personalities have become soft target to many people who are trying to gain cheap publicity... I definitely support taking Telugu artists in our films.. In Geethanjali u find only Telugu artists. But this is unacceptable. I condemn it."- Sic
