 »   »   » Sri Reddy - The Recent Sensation For Various Reasons (Part 2)

Sri Reddy’s Call To The State Leaders

"We are democracy. We have elected public representatives. When an issue arise, Leaders need to come forward to resolve it. Telangana Government has done so much for women...SHE Teams, Kalyana Lakshmi, Telugu Maha Sabhalu, and Telugu Compulsory. Silence of KTR and Kavitha has pained me a lot". - Asserts Sri.

However, she was quick in posting an amicable Facebook update favouring her state's ruling party, "Tdp should give more fight nd shd be more strong..I support for special status ..ANd i love telangana nd my trs ofcourse.."- Sic

Sri Reddy's Takes A Jibe At Powerstar?

'Pawan Anna...It's because of the Industry you became famous and earned so many fans. It's not right if you ignore the issues in the Industry just because of shifting focus to politics. I don't think Casting Couch hasn't come to your notice so far. This isn't a matter related to Mahesh Kathi... It's about the life a Girl. You should give a call saying even the bigwigs who do injustice to anyone should face consequences,'- She Appealed

Sri Reddy Blasts Media

Sri Reddy slammed certain News Channels for reporting that physical intimacy and such relationships were consensual and it was not enforced on her by anyone. She urged Media to be considerate and not to ruin her life by creating deeper havoc with such bad propaganda.

RGV Takes Sri Reddy's Side?

It would always be interesting to see one controversial celebrity taking side and vouching for the other. Similar was the sight when Ram Gopal Varma took to his twitter and kind of took Sri Reddy's side. He just did not speak about Sri Reddy, but also mocked Powerstar Pawan Kalyan, which he usually does quite often.