 »   »   » Sridevi’s Death: Allu Arjun, SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu Mourn The Loss!

The beauty queen of the celluloid world, the first ever lady Superstar of Indian cinema, an actress who ruled the roost for decades and shared screen space with Superstars of various Indian industries is now, a mere memory.

Sridevi was arguably one of the biggest crowd pullers of the Telugu cinema as well, and had paired up with almost all the leading heroes of the industry. She was seen complimenting legendary actors, NTR & ANR in the first half on screen, while romanced their kids turned actors, Balakrishna & Nagarjuna during her second half of the stint.

The Telugu fraternity is shell-shocked over her sudden and expected demise, check out their condolence messages.

SS Rajamouli Shocked to hear the sad news. The first Lady Superstar of the Country. 50 of those 54 years as an actress par excellence. What a journey..and such an unexpected end. May your soul rest in peace. Sridevi garu -Sic Mahesh Babu Shocked & disturbed with the news of #Sridevi garu's demise. She truly was the epitome of everything amazing as an actor & a woman. My all time favourite actress.. Gone too soon. Strength to her family & loved ones. May her soul Rest in Peace- Sic Jr NTR She came. She saw. She conquered. And went back to the heavens from where she came. RIP Sridevi garu.IRREPLACEABLE- Sic Allu Arjun Shocked to Hear the Demise of Iconic actress Sridevi Garu ! Really Sad News . Condolences to Her Family , Near & dear ones . #Sridevi- Sic Nagarjuna Akkineni I have been trying all morning to gather myself to face the truth of dear #sridevi leaving us,trying to believe it's just a bad dream/memories of her just keep coming back and I don't know whether to smile or cry. We love you dear Sridevi #RIPSridevi- Sic Rakul Preet Singh I don't want to believe this.. shocked !A legend no more ..an irreplaceable name in Indian cinema.. my heart cries out for d family. Strength to d young http://girls.RIP #Sridevi Mam- Sic Allari Naresh To the world you were a diva, to all of us you were the girl of our dreams. Shocked and devastated....RIP Sridevi Garu- Sic Koratala Siva Absolutely shocked and remained in disbelief hearing the news that sridevi garu is no more. A true epitome of acting, elegance, charm and beauty. Rest in peace mam- Sic Kajal Agarwal Extremely sad and shocked to hear about the sudden demise of my most favourite actor and role model, #Sridevi Ma'am.. this must be so difficult, my heartfelt condolences to the family- Sic Ram Charan Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Sridevi garu.More strength to her family in this time of grief. May her soul rest in peace.A major loss to the film fraternity and to our family. My heartfelt condolences to her family at this time of grief. RIP- Sic

But it was Ram Gopal Varma who seemed to be more disturbed and moved by the unanticipated passing away of the yesteryear heartthrob. He stayed put in twitter and expressed his anguish and sorrow on the platform.

RGV: Never hated God more than today ..The bastard just extinguished the brightest of lights ..my heart goes out to Boney Kapoor- Sic

Is Sridevi really dead? Can somebody wake me up and tell me that it's just a bad dream? - Sic

Can somebody tell me how in hell can she just go away like that??? - Sic

Why are you crying Sridevi? We are the only ones who should be doing that for what you did to us! - Sic

One of the main reasons for me coming into films was my desire to see her up close in real ..Kshanakshanam film was my love letter to Sridevi- Sic

He even abused Lord Venkateshwara for snatching Sridevi away from the world...

Aey Balaji why did u take only her away and left me here? - Sic

I think God is just an arrogant M F and once in a while needlessly shows off his power by abruptly killing who we think to be super humans like Bruce Lee and Sridevi ..I so wish Bruce will give him two kicks one for himself and one for Sridevi- Sic

RGV-Nagarjuna's upcoming flick's title was scheduled to be announced on Sunday, but the tragic loss made both the actor-director duo stand still and motionless. RGV announced that the title launch could wait for some time.

At this grief stricken moment of the demise of Sridevi ,neither me nor @iamnagarjuna are in a state of mind to release the title and release date poster of #NagRGV4 ..it will be announced later- Sic

He signed off by posting a video and an adjoining comment of the two sharing lighter moments quite some time ago.

This will be my last and final tweet on Sridevi and from now on I will just imagine she's still alive and well. Sridevi garu,even after I made u laugh so much why are u now making me cry so much ..I won't ever talk to u from now on..Katti Forever- Sic

