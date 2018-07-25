 »   »   »  Srinivasa Kalyanam Audio Launch: Nithiin, Prakash Raj & Others Attend The Event!

It has been quite a trend in the T-town to host theme-based audio/pre-release events that are relevant to the movie. Be it Rangasthalam, which employed a village-based set erection for the pre-release event or Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu, which recreated the assembly set and feel for the same, these movies are trying to pitch in their value into the minds of the audience from Day 1. The latest to join the bandwagon is Nithiin's Srinivasa Kalyanam. A reprisal of a wedding environment with the leading stars being clad in the traditional wedding attires was set up, which was an eye-candy scene altogether.

The audio launch event had quite a good number of celebrities gracing the occasion and here we bring in all the details for you.

Prakash Raj

The versatile actor got a hold of the microphone to deliver an extended speech, which he is not known for in general. He heaped praises on Dil Raju and his production house for churning out movies which are pro-people as the projects cling well to the minds of the audience.

Director Sathish had a good observer and a fan following him very closely. Prakash comically quipped on the missed chances on the former's previous movies which he applauded whole-heartedly for Sathish's writing, way of taking and inserting emotions and values into movies with a classic touch.

He branded music director Mickey J Meyer as a soothing generator of music and said that it is magical when he touches instruments.

Raj was happy to have greater words for his co-actors, Rajendra Prasad, Naresh, Jayasudha, Raashi Khanna and Nithiin. The way he expressed and spoke high about them showed level of family bonding and emotional connect in the movie.

Ramjogaiah Sastry

Ace lyricist thanked both Dil Raju and Vegesna Sathish for creating such a good platform and opportunity with Srinivasa Kalyanam. Keeping his speech to a limited level, he wished the best result for the movie.

Nandita Shweta

The young actress has time and again proved to be a great talent who usually plays the second fiddle. Being a Kannadiga, her passion towards movies and giving back to the Telugu audience with a flawless Telugu speech was just commendable. She grew emotional at the end of her speech.

Vegesna Sathish

After the stupendous success and bagging the national award for Shatamanam Bhavati, Sathish is back with yet another movie in the similar lines. He was a tad bit emotional while sharing the kind of support extended by the entire casting and crew of Srinivasa Kalyanam during the filming of the project.

He attributed the motto and inspiration in churning out the story to producer Dil Raju for being a pillar of strength. He asserted the output of the movie as a synonym of team work with everyone chipping in with their share of equal hard work and dedication.

Nithiin

Story narration by Sathish took the protagonist into such a trance that he felt the need to get hitched. This was the opening statement by the Dil actor, Nithiin. He shared that he was a bit skeptical and nervous, as he was sharing screen space with legendary and senior actors and it was a good mix of experience.

He expressed that after A..Aa, Mickey has once again hit the bull's eye for such exquisite rendition of music, which coincided well with the writing and theme of Srinivasa Kalyanam.

Knowing Raju from a long time personally, Nithiin shares a special camera dire, as Raju was his first producer and also the present movie's director. Nithiin openly opined that the movie would be in the top 2 all-time best movies of his career and director Sathish would be the sole responsible owner of the said distinction.

Srinivasa Kalyanam stars Nithiin Reddy, Raashi Khanna, Nandita Shweta, Rajendra Prasad, Prakash Raj, Sithara, Jaya Sudha and others in the lead role. The movie is all set to hit theatres in the first half of August.