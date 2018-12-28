English
SS Karthikeya’s Wedding: Prabhas, Jr NTR, Ram Charan & Others Arrive In Jaipur!

    SS Rajamouli's son SS Karthikeya is all set to enter the wedlock in a couple of days of time. SS Karthikeya will tie the knot with Pooja Prasad, who is also a prominent singer. The wedding function has been scheduled to be held on December 30, 2018 and the big function will be held in Hotel Fairmont, Jaipur. The grand wedding event will be attended by the top celebrities of the South Indian film industry. Many of the big celebrities have already arrived in Jaipur to attend the wedding event of the top film-maker's son. Take a look at some of the pictures of the South Indian celebrities who have already arrived in Jaipur.

    Anushka Shetty

    Popular actress Anushka Shetty, who has worked with SS Rajamouli in the Baahuabli series of movies, was spotted at the Jaipur airport.

    Prabhas

    Prabhas, who has worked with SS Rajamouli in the movies like Baahubali 1, Baahubali 2 and Chathrapathi, is also a close friend of SS Rajamouli. The actor has already arrived in Jaipur.

    Jr NTR

    Jr NTR is yet another prominent top celebrity of the Telugu film industry, who has already arrived in Jaipur for the wedding event SS Karthikeya. SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR are currently working together for the film-maker's next directorial venture

    Nagarjuna

    Tollywood superstar Nagarjuna has also arrived for the wedding event of SS Karhikeya, which will be held in Hotel Fairmont, Jaipur

    Tollywood Heroes

    The wedding event is sure to be a grand event with the top stars of Tollywood having already arrived. In this picture, you could see Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Nani and Rana Daggubati, who were spotted at the Jaipur Airport.

    [Photos Courtesy: APHImages]

