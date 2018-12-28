 »   »   »  SS Karthikeya’s Wedding: Prabhas, Jr NTR, Ram Charan & Others Arrive In Jaipur!

Anushka Shetty

Popular actress Anushka Shetty, who has worked with SS Rajamouli in the Baahuabli series of movies, was spotted at the Jaipur airport.

Prabhas

Prabhas, who has worked with SS Rajamouli in the movies like Baahubali 1, Baahubali 2 and Chathrapathi, is also a close friend of SS Rajamouli. The actor has already arrived in Jaipur.

Jr NTR

Jr NTR is yet another prominent top celebrity of the Telugu film industry, who has already arrived in Jaipur for the wedding event SS Karthikeya. SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR are currently working together for the film-maker's next directorial venture

Nagarjuna

Tollywood superstar Nagarjuna has also arrived for the wedding event of SS Karhikeya, which will be held in Hotel Fairmont, Jaipur

Tollywood Heroes

The wedding event is sure to be a grand event with the top stars of Tollywood having already arrived. In this picture, you could see Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Nani and Rana Daggubati, who were spotted at the Jaipur Airport.