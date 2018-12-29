 »   »   »  SS Karthikeya Wedding: Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty And Others Chill As The Festivities Begin

Ram Charan At His Classy Best

Ram Charan is one of the stars who is attending the wedding. Here he can be seen posing for a snap with wife Upasana. The Mega Power Star' shares a good rapport with SS Rajamouli. He starred in his Magadheera which became a hit. At present, he is gearing up to begin work on SS Rajamouli's highly ambitious RRR.

Elegant!

Anushka Shetty looked charming as she posed for a selfie during the festivities. The actress has been keeping a low profile of late and seeing her at the bash just makes things even more special. The ‘Lady Superstar' played the female lead in Vikramarkudu which became a big hit. She also acted in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali 2.

Jr NTR Looks Smart

SS Rajamouli's close friend and Tollywood's ‘Young Tiger' Jr NTR looked dapper as he bonded with an acquaintance at the star-studded bash. He has worked with the director on several occasions. There most popular films are Student No 1 and Yamadonga. Jr NTR is currently working on the ambitious RRR.

Rana Turns Up The Heat

The Baahubali baddie Rana Daggubati looked hot and handsome at the bash. He posed for a few photos and bonded with those in attendance. The young heartthrob sure knows how to make an impact and steal the show.