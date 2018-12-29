English
SS Karthikeya Wedding: Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty And Others Chill As The Festivities Begin

    SS Rajamouli is one of the biggest and most celebrated directors in the Telugu film industry today. A maverick storyteller, the film-maker enjoys a strong fan following courtesy his bindass nature, charming personality and passion for cinema. During his illustrious career, the man behind the Baahubali saga has delivered one hit film after the other and proved that he is second to none. At present, SS Rajamouli is in the limelight because of his son SS Karthikeya's wedding. The young man is set to marry singer Pooja and the festivities started yesterday (December 28, 2018)in Jaipur.

    Now, some photos from the star-studded celebrations are going viral.

    Ram Charan At His Classy Best

    Ram Charan is one of the stars who is attending the wedding. Here he can be seen posing for a snap with wife Upasana. The Mega Power Star' shares a good rapport with SS Rajamouli. He starred in his Magadheera which became a hit. At present, he is gearing up to begin work on SS Rajamouli's highly ambitious RRR.

    Elegant!

    Anushka Shetty looked charming as she posed for a selfie during the festivities. The actress has been keeping a low profile of late and seeing her at the bash just makes things even more special. The ‘Lady Superstar' played the female lead in Vikramarkudu which became a big hit. She also acted in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali 2.

    Jr NTR Looks Smart

    SS Rajamouli's close friend and Tollywood's ‘Young Tiger' Jr NTR looked dapper as he bonded with an acquaintance at the star-studded bash. He has worked with the director on several occasions. There most popular films are Student No 1 and Yamadonga. Jr NTR is currently working on the ambitious RRR.

    Rana Turns Up The Heat

    The Baahubali baddie Rana Daggubati looked hot and handsome at the bash. He posed for a few photos and bonded with those in attendance. The young heartthrob sure knows how to make an impact and steal the show.

    We congratulate SS Karthikeya and hope that he has a happy married life. This also marks the beginning of a new phase in life for SS Rajamouli and we hope that he enjoys it fully.

