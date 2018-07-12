 »   »   »  Sudeep Joins The Shoot Of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Praises Chiranjeevi

The much-loved Sudeep is one of the most popular names in the Kannada film industry and enjoys a strong fan following. Sandalwood's resident 'Abhinay Chakravarthy' is held in high regard thanks to his good looks, stylish personality and humble nature. Over the years, he has starred in some of Kannada cinema's finest films and become an inseparable part of the industry. Now, here is some good news for Deepanna's well-wishers. Sudeep recently joined the sets of the highly ambitious Telugu film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and this created a buzz in T-town.

While confirming this, Sudeep said that he had a good first day and added that working with Chiranjeevi is a terrific experience.

"A good 1st day of SYERAA. 1st shot was wth the Legend himself. Every time I meet sch legends,,, i see the humilty. The reason why they've travelled this distance. He was soo excitingly showing the edit like a kid who's thrilled with this new toy,,wanting to discover more," - (sic) added Sudeep.

In case you did not know, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a period drama and is being directed by ace film-maker Surender Reddy. In it, Chiranjeevi plays the titular role while 'Lady Superstar' Nayanthara plays the female lead. Its supporting cast features names such as Vijay Sethupathi, Amitabh Bachchan and the Kick 2 baddie Ravi Kishan. AR Rahman was signed on to compose music for the film. However, last year, he opted out of the film because of prior commitments.

"I was looking forward to working on this project but things didn't work out as per my schedule. Even though I wanted to work on this project, things didn't work in my favour as there's only a certain amount of work one can take up," he had said about his decision to opt out of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

The makers are yet to zero in on his replacement.

On a related note, this is a busy time for Sudeep. He also has the eagerly-awaited The Villain in his kitty. The film also has Shivarajkumar and Amy Jackson in the lead.