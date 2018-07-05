 »   »   »  Suriya & Karthi Impress Fans With Their Flamboyant Telugu

If there are actors who command a huge fan following in the Telugu states after Superstar Rajinikanth, then it is the talented brothers from the Tamil Cinema, Suriya & Karthi. The duo's Chinna Babu (Kadaikutty Singam in Tamil) is all set to hit screens in the month of July and the team seems to be super confident with the output.

Both producer Suriya and actor Karthi graced the pre-release event held at Vizag last weekend and the reception from the Telugu audience was heart-warming. The duo spoke in the local language which made the audience pour their entire heart and love on the brothers.

Let's catch up with some of the highlights of the evening.

Parotta Suri

Suri interacted with the audience with his broken Telugu which also invoked a pinch of laughter. Suri shared that he had been practising a line of Telugu for the event. He was sure that the outreach garnered both by the movie and himself post movie's release will be huge.

Bhanupriya

The beautiful actress of yesteryear and the supporting actress of present generation restricted her speech to just over 1 minute. She wished the entire team of Chinna Babu and thanked Pandiraj for the opportunity.

Pandiraj

The captain of the ship had a translator on stage for his speech. He said none were ready when he had locked the script whilst the entire team was ready during the audio launch event except him. He shared that convincing Suriya is difficult and enabling Karthi to nod his head is even more a humongous task. With brothers giving a green signal, the movie had crossed all issues and the movie assures to be a good family entertainer.

Satyaraj

Katappa has won a legion of fans in Telugu cinema and this prompted him to speak in the local language with a nicely prepared script. He had a special bonding with Vizag as his 4th movie as a hero after 75 movies as an antagonist (with 3 initial movies tanking at the BO) was shot in Vizag. He stated that it is very difficult to understand and comprehend a new language, be it English or Telugu.

He was very elated with the kind of growth both Suriya & Karthi have witnessed in the industry. Suriya, an actor turned producer has now bankrolled a flick for his brother, and the duo is still seen as kids by the veteran actor.

Karthi

He is now an unofficial converted Telugu citizen going by the response he garners and the way he handles his Telugu diction. Karthi was happy over the storyline of Chinna Babu as it deals with the life of farmers and keeps the pride intact.

Karthi showered praises on music director D Imman for treating all cinemas in an equal manner and also had some special words for the entire cast and crew. For some time, he sent the crowd into a tizzy by uttering a couple of dialogues from the movie.

Suriya

The handsome and talented hunk of Tamil cinema has always had a special place in the hearts of Telugu audience. Starting his speech in Telugu, Nadippin Nayagan continued in English and dedicated the movie to the entire clan of farmers and their community. He owed bigger films to Ravindra Reddy for his passion and support being extended to the brothers. Suriya showered admiration on Satyaraj for the close bonding both families share off screen.

Very rare do we see actors praising stage artists and this actor impressed one and all by patting the back of all stage artists who had performed for the night. He shared some motivational messages to his fans and also shared his love, affection and admiration towards his brother publicly.