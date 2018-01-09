 »   »   » Gang Pre-release Event Highlights

Suriya's previous flicks have not fared well at the box office, but he is not an actor who would take a safe route for a decent gamble. Nadippin Nayagan Suriya is all set to enthrall the audience with his upcoming flick, Gang (Telugu dubbed version of Thaana Serndha Kootam).

Suriya commands a considerable fan following in AP/TS states and is the second biggest Tamil actor in the Telugu speaking states after Superstar Rajinikanth.



The pre-release event of Gang happened in Hyderabad during the weekend and here are the highlights of the event.



Allu Aravind



The professional producer of Tollywood, reminisced the fact that his relationship with Suriya dated back to the days of Ghajini where Aravind was involved with the commercials of the flick. Allu Aravind spoke high about the entire team of Gang and wished Suriya for a colossal success.



Vignesh Shivan



This successful young Tamil director tried hard with his cute broken Telugu laced with Tamil accent. Expressing his solidarity, Vignesh Shivan guaranteed that his entire Gang would celebrate pre-Sankranthi with Agnyathavaasi and in turn requested the audience to do the same on Jan 12 for his venture, Gang.



Ramya Krishnan



Rajamatha Sivagami addressed the gathering with a crisp speech. She thanked the crew of Gang and the audience in general and assured of a wholesome entertainment this Sankranthi.



Keerthy Suresh



Double bonanza for Keerthy this Sankranthi with two of her flicks releasing for the festive occasion. She was seen ecstatic for the said reason, thanked one and all for the flick and at the end, wished the audience for a great Sankranthi celebration.



Suriya



The handsome hunk of Tamil cinema, Suriya, who has made Telugu land as his second home, spoke for a decent 7 minutes of time. He was given with an arousing reception from his fans and audience. Suriya addressed and welcomed the fans and fraternity members with a smattering of Telugu and mostly English.



Emphasizing the title of the movie by connecting the same to one's real life, Suriya, thanked Alu Aravind profusely and revered him the head of this Gang. It is said that all the hurdles for Gang, to be released in Telugu states were cleared by the head of the Allu family.



Suriya also thanked Rebel Star Prabhas, his friend, for being a good support for the release of the flick. Suriya, like his director, asked the audience to watch and support both movies for Sankranthi and thereby displaying solidarity.



The best part of Gang is the actor dubbing for his character in Telugu for the first time. He even submitted an anticipatory apology in case any issues with the dubbing or Telugu diction are noticed and that the same would be rectified, if any, in the coming days.



Gang is being directed by Vignesh Shivan of Naanum Rowdy Than fame and has been bankrolled by Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green production house. The movie is said to be a remake of Akshay Kumar's Special 26. Gang is confirmed to be neat entertainer which could be enjoyed by the family audience.