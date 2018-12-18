 »   »   »  Taapsee Pannu's Epic Reply To A Tweet That Commented About Her Body Parts Goes Viral!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Taapsee Pannu, is undeniably an actress who is a beauty with brains. The much loved actress, who is a prominent celebrity in Bollywood is dear to the Telugu film lovers as well and the actress has been a prominent presence in the Telugu movies. In fact, she is one among those celebrities who make the use of their social media accounts in the judicious way. Taapsee Pannu has also not shied away from speaking her mind and giving some befitting replies. Now, one of the tweets sent out by the actress has turned out to be the talk of the town.
Taapsee Pannu's Reply
Earlier, a tweet had appeared tagging the actress in which it was written "@taapsee i love your body parts,". To this Taapsee Pannu came up with a befitting reply and she wrote a brainy reply that was read as "Wow! I like them too. BTW which is your favourite ? Mine is the cerebrum."
Cerebrum – The Trending Word
It seems like Taapsee Pannu's response turned out to be the talk of the town. Later, Taapsee Pannu herself retweeted another post in which it has been mentioned that the word 'cerebrum' was trending at Google Search India in the last day. The tweet is read as "You actually caused a surge in @GoogleIndia 's search trend last night and today ( after your tweet at 9 pm ) for 'cerebrum' looks like Mr Pandey and his friends were busy trying to figure out what it meant)" - sic
Fans Loved The Reply
Meanwhile, this particular reply of Taapsee Pannu was lapped up by all the fans and followers of the actress. It turned out to be the talk of social media with many of them praising the excellent and apt reply of the actress to the comment about her body parts.
The Upcoming Projects
On the work front, Taapsee Pannu has some really promising projects in the kitty. The actress will next be seen in the Bollywood movies Tadka and Badla. She will also be seen in the Tamil-Telugu bilingual movie titled as Game Over.