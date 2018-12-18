English
 »   »   »  Taapsee Pannu's Epic Reply To A Tweet That Commented About Her Body Parts Goes Viral!

Taapsee Pannu's Epic Reply To A Tweet That Commented About Her Body Parts Goes Viral!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Taapsee Pannu, is undeniably an actress who is a beauty with brains. The much loved actress, who is a prominent celebrity in Bollywood is dear to the Telugu film lovers as well and the actress has been a prominent presence in the Telugu movies. In fact, she is one among those celebrities who make the use of their social media accounts in the judicious way. Taapsee Pannu has also not shied away from speaking her mind and giving some befitting replies. Now, one of the tweets sent out by the actress has turned out to be the talk of the town.

    Taapsee Pannu's Reply

    Earlier, a tweet had appeared tagging the actress in which it was written "@taapsee i love your body parts,". To this Taapsee Pannu came up with a befitting reply and she wrote a brainy reply that was read as "Wow! I like them too. BTW which is your favourite ? Mine is the cerebrum."

    Cerebrum – The Trending Word

    It seems like Taapsee Pannu's response turned out to be the talk of the town. Later, Taapsee Pannu herself retweeted another post in which it has been mentioned that the word 'cerebrum' was trending at Google Search India in the last day. The tweet is read as "You actually caused a surge in @GoogleIndia 's search trend last night and today ( after your tweet at 9 pm ) for 'cerebrum' looks like Mr Pandey and his friends were busy trying to figure out what it meant)" - sic

    Fans Loved The Reply

    Meanwhile, this particular reply of Taapsee Pannu was lapped up by all the fans and followers of the actress. It turned out to be the talk of social media with many of them praising the excellent and apt reply of the actress to the comment about her body parts.

    The Upcoming Projects

    On the work front, Taapsee Pannu has some really promising projects in the kitty. The actress will next be seen in the Bollywood movies Tadka and Badla. She will also be seen in the Tamil-Telugu bilingual movie titled as Game Over.

    Read more about: taapse pannu
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue