 »   »   »  Taapsee Pannu's Epic Reply To A Tweet That Commented About Her Body Parts Goes Viral!

Taapsee Pannu's Reply

Earlier, a tweet had appeared tagging the actress in which it was written "@taapsee i love your body parts,". To this Taapsee Pannu came up with a befitting reply and she wrote a brainy reply that was read as "Wow! I like them too. BTW which is your favourite ? Mine is the cerebrum."

Cerebrum – The Trending Word

It seems like Taapsee Pannu's response turned out to be the talk of the town. Later, Taapsee Pannu herself retweeted another post in which it has been mentioned that the word 'cerebrum' was trending at Google Search India in the last day. The tweet is read as "You actually caused a surge in @GoogleIndia 's search trend last night and today ( after your tweet at 9 pm ) for 'cerebrum' looks like Mr Pandey and his friends were busy trying to figure out what it meant)" - sic

Fans Loved The Reply

Meanwhile, this particular reply of Taapsee Pannu was lapped up by all the fans and followers of the actress. It turned out to be the talk of social media with many of them praising the excellent and apt reply of the actress to the comment about her body parts.

The Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu has some really promising projects in the kitty. The actress will next be seen in the Bollywood movies Tadka and Badla. She will also be seen in the Tamil-Telugu bilingual movie titled as Game Over.