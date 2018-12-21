 »   »   »  Tamannaah Birthday Special: The Actress Sports A New Look In Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

There's no denying the fact that Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most sought-after and talented actresses in the Telugu film industry today. The 'Milky Beauty' is regarded as a queen thanks to her good looks, smart personality, effective performances and stunning screen presence. Over the years, Tammy has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry and this has proved that she is an A-lister in the truest sense. Now, Tamannaah is in the news for a lovely reason.

Today (December 21, 2018), on the occasion of her birthday, the makers of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy have revealed her first look. The actress is playing a character called Lakshmi and can be seen in a new look. Her transformation is truly drastic.

Tamannaah is known for her glam image and it will be worth watching how she manages to pull off this challenging character.

In case you did not know, Sye Raa Narashimha Reddy is a period-drama and it has been directed by Surender Reddy. The film features Chiranjeevi in the titular role and is a magnum opus. The film also has Nayanthara, Ravi Kishan and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is likely to release in August 2019.

We wish Tamannaah a happy birthday and hope that she has a good year ahead.

