English
 »   »   »  Tamannaah Might Team Up With Chiranjeevi For This Top Director's Next Film

Tamannaah Might Team Up With Chiranjeevi For This Top Director's Next Film

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    It is no secret that the lovely Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most talented and popular names in the Telugu film industry today. Fondly called the 'Milky Beauty', she enjoys a relatively strong fan following thanks to her good looks, charismatic personality, simple nature and sincere performances. Over the years, she has starred in several big films and acted opposite quite a few A-list stars and this has established her as a force to be reckoned with. Now, here is some awesome news for all you Tamannaah fans out there.

    According to a report carried by a leading website, Tamannaah might be roped in to play the female lead opposite Chiranjeevi in his film with Koratala Siva. Working with the Megastar had been a cherished dream for Tamannaah right since the Rachcha days and playing a fell-fledged role opposite him is bound to be a big thing for her.

    Tamannaah

    Interestingly, Tamannaah is playing a key role in Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. However, she is not the female lead of the film. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy features Chiru in the role of a freedom fighter, while Nayanthara plays the leading lady. The period-drama is slated to hit the screens in 2019.

    On a related note, Tamannaah currently also has That Is Mahalakshmi in her kitty. It is a remake of the Bollywood hit Queen and will see Tammy essay the role played by actress Kangana Ranaut in the Hindi version.

    Read more about: tamannaah chiranjeevi
    Story first published: Thursday, September 27, 2018, 17:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 27, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue