 »   »   »  Taxiwala Box Office Collections (4 Days): Enjoying A Strong & Steady Ride!

Taxiwala is enjoyoing its journey at the box office, which the movie had kick-started on November 17, 2018. The Vijay Deverakonda starrer has gone on to make a mark at the box office with its run in the very first few days itsef. It was reported that Taxiwala had fetched approximately 10.5 Crores on the first day of its run at the worldwide box office and thus becoming a break even at the box office. The movie started off the weekdays on a positive note and thus passing the Monday test as well. Read Taxiwala box office collections update to know more about the performance of the movie so far.
Response On Tuesday
Taxiwala maintained the good buzz surrounding it on its fourth day as well. The film is expected to have a good outing at the box office on Tuesday as well. The occupancy rates for the movie in many of the centres were extremely good in many of the regions in AP/TS
3 Days Collections
As you all know, the film crossed the 10-Crore mark on day 1 itself. According to a recent report by Tupaki.com, the trade buzz is that the film has already fetched above 25 Crores at the worldwide box office within the first 3 days of its run.
The Area-wise Share (3 Days)
Taxiwala has been performing equally well in the different regions across Ap/TS. According to the report by Tupaki.com, Taxiwala has got 3.80 Crores & 1.05 Crores as share from Nizam and Ceeded regions respectively.
Top Grossing Movie
Meanwhile, Taxiwala is performing extremely well in Bengaluru as well. According to online ticket booking portal BookMyShow, Taxiwala was the top grossing movie in Bengaluru region in the past 24 hours.
Worldwide Box Office
As the film had enjoyed a decent outing on the fourth day as well, Taxiwala is expected to have reached the 30-Crore mark at the worldwide box office. It has been doing a fine business in USA as well. Let us wait for the official figures to be revealed.