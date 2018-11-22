 »   »   »  Taxiwala Box Office Collections (5 Days): Continues Its Fabulous journey In Style!

25 Crores At The Box Office

Some new posters of Taxiwala had surfaced on social media circuits yesterday (November 21, 2018), through which it was revealed that the movie has crossed the 25-Crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Response On Wednesday

Going by the reports on social media, despite being a Wednesay, the film continued to draw crowds in to the theatres and thus maintaining the good number of footfalls. Especially, the responses for evening shows in many centres were extremely good.

Expected Collections

Going by the trade talks and the reports doing the rounds on social media, Taxiwala is expected to have fetched somewhere around 2 Crores on its fifth day at the AP/TS box office.

Heading Towards The 30 Crore Club?

Taxiwala is on its way to join the 30-Crore club as well. The film has already went past the 25 Crore mark and considering the movie's expected collections on Wednesday, the film is not far away from reaching the 30-Crore club.

Success Celebration

At the same time, team Taxiwala is all set to celebrate the big success that they have been enjoying. According to the reports that have surfaced, the grand success celebration of the movie will be held on November 23, 2018 at 6 PM in Bhimavaram.