English
 »   »   »  Taxiwala Box Office Collections (5 Days): Continues Its Fabulous journey In Style!

Taxiwala Box Office Collections (5 Days): Continues Its Fabulous journey In Style!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Taxiwala has taken the audiences for a thrilling and joyous ride and the repsonses that the film has been receiving indicate the same. Taxiwala has already proven its power and domination at the box office with the Vijay Deverakonda starrer setting the cash registers ringing, even during the weekdays. The film, directed by Rahul Sanktriyan is on its way to become yet another big hit of the year. Taxiwala is in a perfect position to score more at the box office. Read Taxiwala box office collection report to know how well the movie performed on its fifth day at the box office.

    25 Crores At The Box Office

    Some new posters of Taxiwala had surfaced on social media circuits yesterday (November 21, 2018), through which it was revealed that the movie has crossed the 25-Crore mark at the worldwide box office.

    Response On Wednesday

    Going by the reports on social media, despite being a Wednesay, the film continued to draw crowds in to the theatres and thus maintaining the good number of footfalls. Especially, the responses for evening shows in many centres were extremely good.

    Expected Collections

    Going by the trade talks and the reports doing the rounds on social media, Taxiwala is expected to have fetched somewhere around 2 Crores on its fifth day at the AP/TS box office.

    Heading Towards The 30 Crore Club?

    Taxiwala is on its way to join the 30-Crore club as well. The film has already went past the 25 Crore mark and considering the movie's expected collections on Wednesday, the film is not far away from reaching the 30-Crore club.

    Success Celebration

    At the same time, team Taxiwala is all set to celebrate the big success that they have been enjoying. According to the reports that have surfaced, the grand success celebration of the movie will be held on November 23, 2018 at 6 PM in Bhimavaram.

    Read more about: taxiwala vijay deverakonda
    Story first published: Thursday, November 22, 2018, 11:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 22, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue