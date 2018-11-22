 »   »   »  Taxiwala Box Office Collections (5 Days): Continues Its Fabulous journey In Style!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Chennai: Schools And Colleges Shut For 48 Hours After Heavy Rain Alert
-
- The Jio Effect: Telcos May Discontinue Free Incoming Call Facility
- Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh's Bengaluru Reception Pictures
- Mahindra Alturas G4 Review First Drive — The Benchmark For Future Mahindra SUVs?
- Want An Easy To Ace Yet The Most Eye-catching Airport Look? — Take Cues From Anushka Sharma
- All About The Spectacular Buddha Park In Ravangla
- 1st T20I: Australia Beats India By 4 Runs
- 5 Best Short And Safe Investments In India
Taxiwala has taken the audiences for a thrilling and joyous ride and the repsonses that the film has been receiving indicate the same. Taxiwala has already proven its power and domination at the box office with the Vijay Deverakonda starrer setting the cash registers ringing, even during the weekdays. The film, directed by Rahul Sanktriyan is on its way to become yet another big hit of the year. Taxiwala is in a perfect position to score more at the box office. Read Taxiwala box office collection report to know how well the movie performed on its fifth day at the box office.
25 Crores At The Box Office
Some new posters of Taxiwala had surfaced on social media circuits yesterday (November 21, 2018), through which it was revealed that the movie has crossed the 25-Crore mark at the worldwide box office.
Response On Wednesday
Going by the reports on social media, despite being a Wednesay, the film continued to draw crowds in to the theatres and thus maintaining the good number of footfalls. Especially, the responses for evening shows in many centres were extremely good.
Expected Collections
Going by the trade talks and the reports doing the rounds on social media, Taxiwala is expected to have fetched somewhere around 2 Crores on its fifth day at the AP/TS box office.
Heading Towards The 30 Crore Club?
Taxiwala is on its way to join the 30-Crore club as well. The film has already went past the 25 Crore mark and considering the movie's expected collections on Wednesday, the film is not far away from reaching the 30-Crore club.
Success Celebration
At the same time, team Taxiwala is all set to celebrate the big success that they have been enjoying. According to the reports that have surfaced, the grand success celebration of the movie will be held on November 23, 2018 at 6 PM in Bhimavaram.