 »   »   »  Taxiwala Box Office Collections (6 Days): An Impressive Performance By The Vijay Deverakonda Starrer

Taxiwala's striking performance at the box office continues with the Vijay Deverakonda starrer making a mark of its own at the box office. The film has been lapped up by both the youth as well as the family audiences and the steadiness in the number of footfalls, even during the weekdays proves that fact further. The film is nearing the first week of its run in the theatres across the globe and the makers of the film have all the reasons to be joyed with the performance of the movie. Read Taxiwala box office collections report top know more about the same.
Huge Profits
It was initially reported that the film did break even business on the very first day of its release. Now, according to the reports that have been doing the rounds, Taxiwala has already earned double the profit within the completion of the first week of its run itself.
Expected Day 6 Collections
Taxiwala has been enjoying a good run during the weekdays also. The sixth day is expected to have performed in a decent way even though with an expected drop in the collections. Taxiwala is expected to have grossed in between 1-2 Crores on its sixth day at the AP/TS box office.
At The Worldwide Box Office
Taxiwala continues its good show in other centres as well. According to BookMyShow, the Vijay Deverakonda starrer continued to be the top grossing movie in Bengaluru in past 24 hours. The film's business at the US Box Office also continues to be impressive.
The Weekend
Well, Taxiwala is sure to enjoy a very powerful weekend at the box office. The film is expected to continue to remain as the top choice of the audiences and if that happens, the collections of the movie are sure to touch newer heights in these 3 days.