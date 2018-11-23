 »   »   »  Taxiwala Box Office Collections (6 Days): An Impressive Performance By The Vijay Deverakonda Starrer

Huge Profits

It was initially reported that the film did break even business on the very first day of its release. Now, according to the reports that have been doing the rounds, Taxiwala has already earned double the profit within the completion of the first week of its run itself.

Expected Day 6 Collections

Taxiwala has been enjoying a good run during the weekdays also. The sixth day is expected to have performed in a decent way even though with an expected drop in the collections. Taxiwala is expected to have grossed in between 1-2 Crores on its sixth day at the AP/TS box office.

At The Worldwide Box Office

Taxiwala continues its good show in other centres as well. According to BookMyShow, the Vijay Deverakonda starrer continued to be the top grossing movie in Bengaluru in past 24 hours. The film's business at the US Box Office also continues to be impressive.

The Weekend

Well, Taxiwala is sure to enjoy a very powerful weekend at the box office. The film is expected to continue to remain as the top choice of the audiences and if that happens, the collections of the movie are sure to touch newer heights in these 3 days.