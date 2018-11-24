 »   »   »  Taxiwala Box Office Collections (7 Days): An Extremely Good Outing!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Taxiwala is indeed racing ahead at the box office with the movie, which had hit the theatres on November 17, 2018 having completed the first weeks of its run in the theatres in style. The Vijay Deverakonda starrer is simply unstoppable at the box office and has reportedly turned out to be one among the very few movies that has earned profits within a couple of days of its release. Taxiwala didn't witness a huge drop during the weekdays by the film maintaining decent occupancy rates in many of the centres in the weekdays. Read Taxiwala box office collections report to know more about the same.
Another Good Day
Taxiwala completed the first week of its run on Friday and the movie is expected to have done a good business. Being a Friday, the movie is expected to have grossed more than the previous few weekdays. Let us wait for the official figures to be out to know more about the same.
Despite The Entry Of Other Releases
Well, the week has also witnessed the release of two other Telugu movies in the form of 24 Kisses and Sharabham. However, the movies haven't affected the number of screens of Taxiwala much and the Vijay Deverakonda starrer continues its good journey.
6 Days Collections
Taxiwala enjoyed a strong opening week in AP & TS region. The first 6 days were good ones for the movie. According to a report by Andhraboxoffice.com, Taxiwala has fetched approximately 20 Crores from the first 6 days of its run in AP & TS.
A Strong Weekend Ahead
Well, with the positive buzz surrounding it and the good number of screens that the film has, Taxiwala is sure to enjoy yet another strong weekend at the box office. The avance booking for the shows on Saturday are indeed good.