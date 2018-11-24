 »   »   »  Taxiwala Box Office Collections (7 Days): An Extremely Good Outing!

Another Good Day

Taxiwala completed the first week of its run on Friday and the movie is expected to have done a good business. Being a Friday, the movie is expected to have grossed more than the previous few weekdays. Let us wait for the official figures to be out to know more about the same.

Despite The Entry Of Other Releases

Well, the week has also witnessed the release of two other Telugu movies in the form of 24 Kisses and Sharabham. However, the movies haven't affected the number of screens of Taxiwala much and the Vijay Deverakonda starrer continues its good journey.

6 Days Collections

Taxiwala enjoyed a strong opening week in AP & TS region. The first 6 days were good ones for the movie. According to a report by Andhraboxoffice.com, Taxiwala has fetched approximately 20 Crores from the first 6 days of its run in AP & TS.

A Strong Weekend Ahead

Well, with the positive buzz surrounding it and the good number of screens that the film has, Taxiwala is sure to enjoy yet another strong weekend at the box office. The avance booking for the shows on Saturday are indeed good.