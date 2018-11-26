English
Taxiwala Box Office Collections (9 Days): Enjoys Another Decent Weekend!

By
    Taxiwala has rightly emerged as one among the top profit-making movies of Tollywood in the year 2018 so far. The young sensation Vijay Deverakonda has delivered yet another hit by coming up with a movie that has a fresh content and making style. Taxiwala, directed by Rahul Sanktriyan is in the second week of its run in the theatres across the globe and the performance of the movie at the box office has indeed been on the positive side. The movie kick-started by fetching above 10 Crores on the opening day and the film didn't had to look back ever since then. Read Taxiwala box offic collections to know more about the same here.

    First Week Collections

    Taxiwala enjoyed a fabulous first week and the occupancy rates in many of the theatres even during the weekdays suggested the same. According to a report by Andhraboxoffice.com, the film is expected to have fetched approximately 30 from the first 6 days of its run at the worldwide box office.

    The Second Weekend

    Taxiwala entered the second weekend in AP/TS regions on a promising note and the film maintained the good number of screens. The film had the upper hand, despite two new movies making their entry to the theatres.

    Expected Collections

    Well, Taxiwala witnessed a decent advance booking for the weekend shows and the movie is expected to have done a decent business. It seems like the film might have fetched in between 3-4 crores on its second weekend at the AP/TS box office.

    The Weekdays

    Well, the film is expected to continue the decent business, at least till Wednesday. However, the film might slow down during the weekdays, which is understood At the same time, the much awaited movie 2.0 will be releasing on Thursday, which is all set to make a big release in AP/TS regions and the movie is sure to pose a tight competition to Taxiwala.

    Read more about: taxiwala
    Story first published: Monday, November 26, 2018, 15:57 [IST]
