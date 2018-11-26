 »   »   »  Taxiwala Box Office Collections (9 Days): Enjoys Another Decent Weekend!

First Week Collections

Taxiwala enjoyed a fabulous first week and the occupancy rates in many of the theatres even during the weekdays suggested the same. According to a report by Andhraboxoffice.com, the film is expected to have fetched approximately 30 from the first 6 days of its run at the worldwide box office.

The Second Weekend

Taxiwala entered the second weekend in AP/TS regions on a promising note and the film maintained the good number of screens. The film had the upper hand, despite two new movies making their entry to the theatres.

Expected Collections

Well, Taxiwala witnessed a decent advance booking for the weekend shows and the movie is expected to have done a decent business. It seems like the film might have fetched in between 3-4 crores on its second weekend at the AP/TS box office.

The Weekdays

Well, the film is expected to continue the decent business, at least till Wednesday. However, the film might slow down during the weekdays, which is understood At the same time, the much awaited movie 2.0 will be releasing on Thursday, which is all set to make a big release in AP/TS regions and the movie is sure to pose a tight competition to Taxiwala.