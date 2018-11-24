English
 »   »   »  Taxiwala Box Office Collections (Day 7): Vijay Deverakonda’s Film Does Well Despite Slowing Down

Taxiwala Box Office Collections (Day 7): Vijay Deverakonda’s Film Does Well Despite Slowing Down

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    This August, Vijay Deverakonda became the talk of the town for the right reasons when the romantic-comedy Geetha Govindam opened to a good response at the box office and emerged as a big hit. However, in October, he suffered a huge setback when NOTA bombed at the box officeand failed to impress the critics. The film was a political-thriller and just did not lick with the target audience. At present, the 'Rowdy' is in the limelight because of his latest release Taxiwala.

    The film is doing extremely well at the US box office despite slowing down a bit. Here is the complete report.

    Day 7 Collections

    As per the latest estimates, Taxiwala collected nearly Rs 20 Lakh at the US box office on Day 7 and continued its dream run. Even though the figure is a bit lower than that of the previous day, it is still quite decent. And, this proves that Taxiwala is still the top choice of the target audience.

    Beating The Odds!

    Taxiwala was leaked online in HD quality merely days before its theatrical release and this ruffled a few feathers. Similarly, it is not really a mass film. As such, its commercial prospects were a bit limited. Despite these factors, Taxiwala has managed to beat the odds and emerge as a winner.

    The Healthy WOM Does The Trick!

    The consensus is that Taxiwala is a pretty good film and it brings something fresh to the table. The film reportedly has quite a few gripping/funny moments that have gone well with the critics. Vijay Deverakonda too has made a solid impact courtesy his animated performance. As such, the WOM is quite healthy and this has worked in its favour.

    AAA Debacle Helps Taxiwala

    The film also seems to have benefited because of the lacklustre response to Amar Akbar Anthony. The Ravi Teja starrer hit the screens a day before Taxiwala and sank without a trace at the box office. It also failed to impress the critics.

    The Final Word

    The phenomenal response to Taxiwala clearly shows that Vijay Deverakonda is the undisputed choice to ‘Gen Y' and understands the pulse of the audience quite well. The era of the ‘Rowdyy' is truly upon us. Enough said!The phenomenal response to Taxiwala clearly shows that Vijay Deverakonda is the undisputed choice to ‘Gen Y' and understands the pulse of the audience quite well. The era of the ‘Rowdyy' is truly upon us. Enough said!

    Most Read: Taxiwala Day 5 Box Office Report: Vijay Deverakonda's Film Continues Its Dream Run


    Read more about: taxiwala vijay deverakonda
    Story first published: Saturday, November 24, 2018, 6:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 24, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue