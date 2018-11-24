 »   »   »  Taxiwala Box Office Collections (Day 7): Vijay Deverakonda’s Film Does Well Despite Slowing Down

Day 7 Collections

As per the latest estimates, Taxiwala collected nearly Rs 20 Lakh at the US box office on Day 7 and continued its dream run. Even though the figure is a bit lower than that of the previous day, it is still quite decent. And, this proves that Taxiwala is still the top choice of the target audience.

Beating The Odds!

Taxiwala was leaked online in HD quality merely days before its theatrical release and this ruffled a few feathers. Similarly, it is not really a mass film. As such, its commercial prospects were a bit limited. Despite these factors, Taxiwala has managed to beat the odds and emerge as a winner.

The Healthy WOM Does The Trick!

The consensus is that Taxiwala is a pretty good film and it brings something fresh to the table. The film reportedly has quite a few gripping/funny moments that have gone well with the critics. Vijay Deverakonda too has made a solid impact courtesy his animated performance. As such, the WOM is quite healthy and this has worked in its favour.

AAA Debacle Helps Taxiwala

The film also seems to have benefited because of the lacklustre response to Amar Akbar Anthony. The Ravi Teja starrer hit the screens a day before Taxiwala and sank without a trace at the box office. It also failed to impress the critics.

The Final Word

The phenomenal response to Taxiwala clearly shows that Vijay Deverakonda is the undisputed choice to 'Gen Y' and understands the pulse of the audience quite well. The era of the 'Rowdyy' is truly upon us. Enough said!