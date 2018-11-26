 »   »   »  Taxiwala Box Office Collections Update: Vijay Deverakonda's Film Continues Its Impressive Run

A Good Day At The BO!

According to the latest trade estimates, Taxiwala collected nearly USD 49,814 at the box office on Saturday(November 24, 2018) and remained the top choice of the target audience. Its total collections currently stand at USD 700,401.

The Era Of The Rowdy Is Here

Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy and Geetha Govindam had done exceptionally well at the US box office and given his fans a reason to rejoice. Similarly, the multi-starrer Mahanati too had emerged as a big hit in the US. The phenomenal response to Taxiwala truly proves that the era of Vijay Deverakonda is upon us.

Beating The Odds!

Taxiwala fell prey to piracy even before its release. The full movie was leaked online in HD quality by Tamilrockrers and this affected its opening day collections. Similarly, it is not a mass film. As such, it is not really meant for a wider audience. Despite these issues, Taxiwala has managed to beat the odds and set the box office on fire...

To Conclude..

The good response to Taxiwala proves that Vijay Deverakonda is the choice of the younger generation and he understands the preferences of the fans quite well. The success attained by Taxiwala also shows that NOTA was an exception and not the rule. All in all, Vijay Deverkonda is back in top form big time. Enough said!