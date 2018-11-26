 »   »   »  Taxiwala Box Office Collections Update: Vijay Deverakonda's Film Continues Its Impressive Run

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
There's no denying the fact that 2018 has been a year of mixed fortunes for the young actor Vijay Deverakonda. In August, the 'Rowdy' became the talk of the town Geetha Govindam opened to a good response at the box office and emerged as a runaway hit. However, in October, NOTA bombed at the box office and failed to impress the critics despite its political undertones. At present, he is in the limelight because of his latest release Taxiwala. The film hit the screens in the US on November 16, 2018 and opened on a good note. Nearly 10 days later, it is still raking in the moolah. Here is the complete report.
A Good Day At The BO!
According to the latest trade estimates, Taxiwala collected nearly USD 49,814 at the box office on Saturday(November 24, 2018) and remained the top choice of the target audience. Its total collections currently stand at USD 700,401.
The Era Of The Rowdy Is Here
Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy and Geetha Govindam had done exceptionally well at the US box office and given his fans a reason to rejoice. Similarly, the multi-starrer Mahanati too had emerged as a big hit in the US. The phenomenal response to Taxiwala truly proves that the era of Vijay Deverakonda is upon us.
Beating The Odds!
Taxiwala fell prey to piracy even before its release. The full movie was leaked online in HD quality by Tamilrockrers and this affected its opening day collections. Similarly, it is not a mass film. As such, it is not really meant for a wider audience. Despite these issues, Taxiwala has managed to beat the odds and set the box office on fire...
To Conclude..
The good response to Taxiwala proves that Vijay Deverakonda is the choice of the younger generation and he understands the preferences of the fans quite well. The success attained by Taxiwala also shows that NOTA was an exception and not the rule. All in all, Vijay Deverkonda is back in top form big time. Enough said!
