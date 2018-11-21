English
 »   »   »  Taxiwala Latest Box Office Report: Vijay Deverakonda Mania Runs Wild In The US

Taxiwala Latest Box Office Report: Vijay Deverakonda Mania Runs Wild In The US

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Last month, the young sensation Vijay Deverakonda suffered a big setback when the much-hyped NOTA failed to live up to the expectations and flopped at the box office. A political-thriller, it featured the talented star in the role of a politician and touched upon several burning issues. However, these factors could not prevent it from being a a complete failure. With the setback behind him, Vijat Deverakonda is back in the limelight because of his latest release Taxiwala. The film had its US première on November 16, 2017 and got off to a good start at the box office. Now, it is all set to reach an important milestone.

    Taxiwala Reigns Supreme

    According to the latest trade estimates, Taxiwala is all set to cross the USD 500000 mark at the US box office and set a new record. Once this happens, Taxiwala will become the third Vijay Deverakonda starrer to achieve this feat.

    Deverakonda On A Roll

    Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy and Geetha Govindam too had crossed the USD 500000 mark at the US box office and emerged as big hits. With Taxiwala all set cross the milestone, it can safely be said that the 'young rowdy' is the undisputed choice of the younger generation.

    The WOM Is Awesome

    The consensus is that Taxiwala is a pretty good film that offers something fresh and entertaining The film reportedly has quite a few funny moments and this makes it a delightful experience. Vijay Deverakonda too has impressed in a big way with his lively performance. As such, the WOM is quite healthy this seems to be responsible for Taxiwala's success

    Taxiwala Overshadows AAA

    Taxiwala hit the screens a day after Amar Akbar Anthony. As such, many trade experts felt that the Ravi Teja starrer would affect the horror-comedy. However, the reality has turned out to be quite different. Taxiwala has wiped out AAA and proved to be a big hit.

    The Way Ahead...

    Taxiwala is likely to continue is dream run in the days to come and remain the top choice of the target audience. The phenomenal response to the film clearly proves that NOTA has not affected Vijay Deverakonda's popularity in any way whatsoever.

    Most Read: Taxiwala Box Office Collections (4 Days): Enjoying A Strong & Steady Ride!

    Read more about: taxiwala vijay deverakonda
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue