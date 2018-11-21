 »   »   »  Taxiwala Latest Box Office Report: Vijay Deverakonda Mania Runs Wild In The US

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Nagrota Attack: Free Run For Terrorists
-
- 5 Best Short And Safe Investments In India
- Ban On Registration Of New Vehicles In Bangalore — Does It Really Make A Difference?
- Launch Alert: Huawei Mate 20 Pro To Launch On 27th November
- Deepika And Ranveer Bangalore Reception: All You Need To Know!
- F1 Raceweek: Alonso Farewell Looms
- Typhus - Causes, Symptoms And Prevention
- Have You Visited These Saltwater Lakes Of India?
Last month, the young sensation Vijay Deverakonda suffered a big setback when the much-hyped NOTA failed to live up to the expectations and flopped at the box office. A political-thriller, it featured the talented star in the role of a politician and touched upon several burning issues. However, these factors could not prevent it from being a a complete failure. With the setback behind him, Vijat Deverakonda is back in the limelight because of his latest release Taxiwala. The film had its US première on November 16, 2017 and got off to a good start at the box office. Now, it is all set to reach an important milestone.
Taxiwala Reigns Supreme
According to the latest trade estimates, Taxiwala is all set to cross the USD 500000 mark at the US box office and set a new record. Once this happens, Taxiwala will become the third Vijay Deverakonda starrer to achieve this feat.
Deverakonda On A Roll
Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy and Geetha Govindam too had crossed the USD 500000 mark at the US box office and emerged as big hits. With Taxiwala all set cross the milestone, it can safely be said that the 'young rowdy' is the undisputed choice of the younger generation.
The WOM Is Awesome
The consensus is that Taxiwala is a pretty good film that offers something fresh and entertaining The film reportedly has quite a few funny moments and this makes it a delightful experience. Vijay Deverakonda too has impressed in a big way with his lively performance. As such, the WOM is quite healthy this seems to be responsible for Taxiwala's success
Taxiwala Overshadows AAA
Taxiwala hit the screens a day after Amar Akbar Anthony. As such, many trade experts felt that the Ravi Teja starrer would affect the horror-comedy. However, the reality has turned out to be quite different. Taxiwala has wiped out AAA and proved to be a big hit.
The Way Ahead...
Taxiwala is likely to continue is dream run in the days to come and remain the top choice of the target audience. The phenomenal response to the film clearly proves that NOTA has not affected Vijay Deverakonda's popularity in any way whatsoever.
Most Read: Taxiwala Box Office Collections (4 Days): Enjoying A Strong & Steady Ride!