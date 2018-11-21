 »   »   »  Taxiwala Latest Box Office Report: Vijay Deverakonda Mania Runs Wild In The US

Taxiwala Reigns Supreme

According to the latest trade estimates, Taxiwala is all set to cross the USD 500000 mark at the US box office and set a new record. Once this happens, Taxiwala will become the third Vijay Deverakonda starrer to achieve this feat.

Deverakonda On A Roll

Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy and Geetha Govindam too had crossed the USD 500000 mark at the US box office and emerged as big hits. With Taxiwala all set cross the milestone, it can safely be said that the 'young rowdy' is the undisputed choice of the younger generation.

The WOM Is Awesome

The consensus is that Taxiwala is a pretty good film that offers something fresh and entertaining The film reportedly has quite a few funny moments and this makes it a delightful experience. Vijay Deverakonda too has impressed in a big way with his lively performance. As such, the WOM is quite healthy this seems to be responsible for Taxiwala's success

Taxiwala Overshadows AAA

Taxiwala hit the screens a day after Amar Akbar Anthony. As such, many trade experts felt that the Ravi Teja starrer would affect the horror-comedy. However, the reality has turned out to be quite different. Taxiwala has wiped out AAA and proved to be a big hit.

The Way Ahead...

Taxiwala is likely to continue is dream run in the days to come and remain the top choice of the target audience. The phenomenal response to the film clearly proves that NOTA has not affected Vijay Deverakonda's popularity in any way whatsoever.