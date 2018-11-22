English
 »   »   »  Taxiwala Day 5 Box Office Report: Vijay Deverakonda's Film Continues Its Dream Run

Taxiwala Day 5 Box Office Report: Vijay Deverakonda's Film Continues Its Dream Run

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    There's no denying the fact that 2017 has been a year of mixed fortunes for the young heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda. In August, he became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Geetha Govindam opened to a thunderous response at the box office and received rave reviews from all corners. However, October proved to be a bad month for him as NOTA bombed at the box office. Now, the young star is back in the limelight because of Taxiwala. The film is doing good business at the box office and it has emerged as the top choice of the target audience. Here is the complete report.

    Day 5 Collections

    According to the latest trade estimates, Taxiwala did pretty well at the US box office on Day 5 and raked in a further Rs 28 Lakhs. This clearly indicates that the film is still working big time with Gen Y.

    A Rare Feat!

    Taxiwala is the third Vijay Deverakonda starrer to set the US box office on fire in the recent times. His Arjun Reddy and Geetha Govindam too had done exceptionally well and crossed the USD 500000 mark. Similarly, Mahanati too had enjoyed a solid run in the US. However, it was a multi-starrer and revolved around Keerthy Suresh's character.

    The WOM Is Positive

    The consensus is that Taxiwala is solid film that boasts of an engaging and funny storyline. The makers have been praised for coming up with something new and not sticking to tried and tested norms. Similarly, Vijay Deverakonda has received rave reviews for his performance. As such the WOM is quite positive and this seems to have worked wonders for the film.

    To Conclude...

    Taxiwala is made for a niche audience and not the masses. It was also got leaked online even before its release and this had some impact on its business. However, despite these challenges, the film has done exceptionally well in the US and become a hit. This clearly proves that the era of Vijay Deverakonda is upon us. Enough Said!

    Most Read: Taxiwala Latest Box Office Report: Vijay Deverakonda Mania Runs Wild In The US

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue