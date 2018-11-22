 »   »   »  Taxiwala Day 5 Box Office Report: Vijay Deverakonda's Film Continues Its Dream Run

Day 5 Collections

According to the latest trade estimates, Taxiwala did pretty well at the US box office on Day 5 and raked in a further Rs 28 Lakhs. This clearly indicates that the film is still working big time with Gen Y.

A Rare Feat!

Taxiwala is the third Vijay Deverakonda starrer to set the US box office on fire in the recent times. His Arjun Reddy and Geetha Govindam too had done exceptionally well and crossed the USD 500000 mark. Similarly, Mahanati too had enjoyed a solid run in the US. However, it was a multi-starrer and revolved around Keerthy Suresh's character.

The WOM Is Positive

The consensus is that Taxiwala is solid film that boasts of an engaging and funny storyline. The makers have been praised for coming up with something new and not sticking to tried and tested norms. Similarly, Vijay Deverakonda has received rave reviews for his performance. As such the WOM is quite positive and this seems to have worked wonders for the film.

To Conclude...

Taxiwala is made for a niche audience and not the masses. It was also got leaked online even before its release and this had some impact on its business. However, despite these challenges, the film has done exceptionally well in the US and become a hit. This clearly proves that the era of Vijay Deverakonda is upon us. Enough Said!