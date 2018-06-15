 »   »   »  Tej I Love You Audio Launch Event Highlights

It's time for some feel-good romantic movie this June. Supreme Hero Sai Dharam Tej and Tholi Prema fame director, Karunakaran have come together along with the recent crush of Telugu Cinema, Anupama Parameshwaran, for Tej I Love You.

The audio launch event was held at Hyderabad recently and it was none other than Megastar Chiranjeevi, who graced the event and blessed the entire unit.

Let's catch up with the highlights of the evening.

Harish Shankar

Reminiscing an anecdote from Chiranjeevi's yesteryear movie, the Gabbar Singh director heaped praises on the Megastar for showing his presence at the event which indeed meant a lot to the entire team. He expressed that it would just be another function to Annaya while it's a mighty booster to the entire team of Tej I Love You.

Calling Sai Dharam Tej as his younger brother, Harish wished Tej to get back on to the success track back after back-to-back dulls at the box office. The flamboyant director also patted the back of Tej for accepting a twitter challenge on Twitter made by a fan.

Anupama Parameshwaran

The actress from Kerala who rose to stardom with Premam, became a sensation with A..Aa and Shatamanam Bhawathi, managed effortlessly with her cute Telugu on stage. She thanked Chiranjeevi for wishing the team of Shatamanam Bhawati then and now, for Tej I Love You. She shared some great words on the legendary actor. She felt privileged to be part of the esteemed banner, Creative Commercials.

She asserted that Karunakaran was more a father figure and Tej as the coolest co-star she had ever worked with.

Sai Dharam Tej

Opening his speech by thanking his Mavayya, he shared that he takes blessings from Chiranjeevi's photo every single day before starting his work. The young Mega actor thanked and appreciated every single technician associated with the movie while he had special thanks and words to Mega fans for being a constant support to him.

KS Rama Rao

The legendary producer, who has produced classic hits such as Abhilaasha, Challenge, Rakshasudu, Chanti, Criminal, Venky etc., showered praises on Chiranjeevi for his behaviour and etiquette. Not many know that it was the same Rama Rao who conferred the title of Megastar to Chiranjeevi which was later revealed by Chiranjeevi during his speech. Rama Rao was seen ecstatic about the outcome of the music which has been rendered by Gopi Sundar while he tendered a soft apology to director Karunakaran for being a rigid and harsh producer(at times), for a quality output.

Karunakaran

A usually shy person wished not to speak more in front of Chiranjeevi and just expressed his fan boy moment on stage. He stated that his passion towards cinema grew due to his eldest brother, Chiranjeevi, while a big break in the industry was because of his second elder brother, Pawan Kalyan, and he was now happy to be associated with his younger brother, Sai Dharam Tej.

Chiranjeevi

Probably a great round of reception from his fans after a long time, Chiranjeevi was caught in an emotional moment for a brief time. Reminiscing his golden period during the 80s generation, Chiranjeevi wholeheartedly thanked producer KS Rama Rao for providing his massive breaks and catapulting him to superstardom.

Calling him a passionate producer, Chiranjeevi exclaimed that his presence at the event was more for Rama Rao than for his blood relative, Sai Dharam Tej. Though he was happy about the successful movies which were brought together by the duo, Chiranjeevi was not a happy man when he spoke about Stuartpuram Police Station, which fizzled out at the box office due to many reasons. He also shared that Ram Charan had expressed to work under the banner of Rama Rao and that could well happen in the near future.

Speaking about Tholiprema, Chiranjeevi was all going gaga over Pawan Kalyan and Karunakaran. Tej was at the positive receiving end from his Mavayya. He shared that Tej is a disciplined and a passionate actor which is the need of the hour, more than the commercial statistics.

Tej, I Love You stars Sai Dharam Tej, Anupama Parameshwaran and many more in the lead. The music is being rendered by Gopi Sundar while the camera has been cranked by Andrew. KS Rama Rao has bankrolled the flick under Creative Commercials. The movie is all set to hit theatres by the end of June.