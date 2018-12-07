 »   »   »  Telangana Elections 2018: Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR And Others Cast Their Vote; View Photos

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018 — LIVE Updates
-
- Tata Harrier Review And Test Drive — The New Direction For Tata Motors
- Australia vs India — LIVE Updates From Day 2
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ Leaked Image Renders Suggests Four Rear Cameras
- Kedarnath Movie Review: Smashing Debut By Sara Ali Khan
- 12 Health Benefits Of Urad Dal
- SBI's MOD Scheme: Earn Interest On Your Current A/c As Well
- City Secrets from The Streets Of Bangalore
The legendary Chiranjeevi is beyond any doubt one of the biggest and most revered names in Tollywood today. Fondly called Megastar, the veteran enjoys an enviable fan following thanks to his impressive versatility as an actor, impressive screen presence, raw looks and humble nature. Over the years, Chiru has starred in some of Tollywood's landmark films and this has established him as the pride of the industry. Now, he is in the limelight for an awesome reason.
Chiranjeevi Casts His Vote
Chiranjeevi was just spotted as he stood in a queue and patiently waited for his turn to cast his vote in the Telangana elections which are being held today(December 7, 2018). The actor's wife too cast her vote and fulfilled her duty.
Allu Arjun Fulfils His Duty
Just like Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun too was seen standing in a queue to cast his vote. Sporting a casual yet impressive look, Bunny looked smart and seemed to be in a relaxed mood. It is indeed good to see that a young star like Allu Arjun setting a good example by doing his duty as a citizen.
|
Jr NTR Sets A Good Example
Jr NTR too cast his vote and made his voice heard. He apparently cast his vote at a school in Jubilee Hills. While the 'Young Tiger' fulfilled his duty, his RRR co-star Ram Charan could not do so because of his professional commitments.
A Message From SS Rajamouli
Baahubali director SS Rajamouli shared this photo with his fans after casting his vote. He also encouraged others to do the same and try to build a better society.
|
A Good Message!
While several stars cast their votes, the Bharat Ane Nenu director Koratala Siva sent out a tweet and encouraged the voters to cast their vote and do their duty towards the nation/state. Elections are the backbone of a healthy democracy and it is good to see that stars of the Telugu film industry are doing their bit to promote the democratic ideals that are an integral part of the constitution.