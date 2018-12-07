 »   »   »  Telangana Elections 2018: Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR And Others Cast Their Vote; View Photos

Chiranjeevi Casts His Vote

Chiranjeevi was just spotted as he stood in a queue and patiently waited for his turn to cast his vote in the Telangana elections which are being held today(December 7, 2018). The actor's wife too cast her vote and fulfilled her duty.

Allu Arjun Fulfils His Duty

Just like Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun too was seen standing in a queue to cast his vote. Sporting a casual yet impressive look, Bunny looked smart and seemed to be in a relaxed mood. It is indeed good to see that a young star like Allu Arjun setting a good example by doing his duty as a citizen.

Jr NTR Sets A Good Example

Jr NTR too cast his vote and made his voice heard. He apparently cast his vote at a school in Jubilee Hills. While the 'Young Tiger' fulfilled his duty, his RRR co-star Ram Charan could not do so because of his professional commitments.

A Message From SS Rajamouli

Baahubali director SS Rajamouli shared this photo with his fans after casting his vote. He also encouraged others to do the same and try to build a better society.

Take charge of your future for the next five years. Ensure you take responsibility of your rights and duties. DO VOTE. #Telanganaelections2018 — koratala siva (@sivakoratala) December 6, 2018

A Good Message!

While several stars cast their votes, the Bharat Ane Nenu director Koratala Siva sent out a tweet and encouraged the voters to cast their vote and do their duty towards the nation/state. Elections are the backbone of a healthy democracy and it is good to see that stars of the Telugu film industry are doing their bit to promote the democratic ideals that are an integral part of the constitution.