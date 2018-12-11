 »   »   »  Telangana Elections Results 2018: Here's What The Tollywood Celebrities Said About KTR's Win & TRS!

The discussions surrounding the Telangana election results have been ruling the social media since this morning. Not just the people in Telangana, but those in Andhra Pradesh too have been looking forward for the results. During the election day, we saw many of the top celebrities of the Telugu film industry showing up to caste their votes.

Going by the reports, TRS party is leading the race by a big margin and KTR, son of KCR has won the elections as well. The Tollywood celebrities have taken to their respective Twitter account to congratulate TRS party and KTR, on winning the elections.

Take a look at the tweets sent out by the Tollywood celebrities in connection with the same.